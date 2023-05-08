Editor’s Note: This story discusses suicide and mental health. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available. Dial 988 to speak with someone today.
It may be the best dollar Max Blaska ever spent.
In 2021, while in Bangor, Maine, on a tour of locations that appear in the work of best-selling horror novelist Stephen King, the Madison resident decided to take part in King’s “Dollar Baby” program.
While King’s work has been adapted into dozens of movies and television shows, he’s written so much that dozens of his short stories remain unfilmed. So King started his “Dollar Baby” for student and amateur filmmakers, where he would sell the rights to one of those stories for one dollar for one year.
“You send $1 and you get the contract,” Blaska said. “The only catch is that you can’t profit off the film. And King owns the rights to it once it’s done.”
For Blaska, who lives with depression and is a mental health advocate, there was one clear and personal choice for the story he wanted to adapt. “Last Rung of the Ladder,” which appears in King’s 1978 story collection “Night Shift,” tells of a brother who saves his young sister from an accident when they are children. They drift apart as adults, until the brother learns decades later that his sister has committed suicide. “Last Rung of the Ladder” is not a horror story, but has some of the emotional poignancy of King’s “Stand By Me.”
“I was going to do this last year as a tribute to my aunt (Betty Blaska), who was a mental health advocate as well and who introduced me to Stephen King when I was a kid. And last year would have marked the 25th anniversary of her suicide.”
Blaska, who is the son of former Cap Times columnist David Blaska, and the cast and crew, including director Jeff Blankenship, have filmed all over Wisconsin, including in Oshkosh and Madison. Last weekend they were set to film the final scenes in a barn in Verona.
“I believe film and writing and performing arts is a great way to gather your voice, and basically to heal,” Blaska said. “Working on this film helped heal me.”
Blaska, who co-wrote the screenplay with Karla S. Bryant, did make some changes to King’s original story in his adaptation. In King’s story, the brother is an attorney, while in the movie he is a Dr. Phil-like celebrity psychiatrist played by Seth K. Hale who has his own mental health struggles. In the film, he remembers his sister as he is receiving an award at a large banquet, a scene shot in Oshkosh that required over 80 extras.
But the biggest change may be that Blaska has added a new character, the Carnival Barker of Despair, which is sort of the physical manifestation of the brother’s anxiety and depression. That character also came from a very personal place for Blaska.
“That was basically what I call my own dark thoughts,” Blaska said. “I was working with SuperBetter, which is a system to help fight mental illness and get better. And in that you (envision) bad guys, the guys who are basically preventing you from doing what you want to do. And so I came up with that guy a couple of years ago. I wanted to show that persistent, negative, anxious thought in your head that never goes away.”
Blaska said it has been a “magical” experience to make the film with such a large community of cast and crew members, and he has heard from several already how much his story has touched them.
“We’ve become a community,” he said. “I’ve always felt like an outsider. So having a filmmaking family, that has helped me as well.”
Blaska's one-dollar contract with King ends June 30, and he plans to have a finished version of the film ready by then. If King likes the film, Blaska said it may be included in a special Dollar Baby Film Festival. He’s also hoping to get King’s blessing to use the film as a fundraiser for mental health awareness and suicide prevention causes.
In particular, Blaska said he’s hoping to work within a mental health organization to start performing arts clubs for those living with anxiety and depression and offer grants for artists, screenwriters, actors and comedians. He wants them to have the same experience he’s had of how making art can be good for mental health.
“Last year, my personal life and my professional life all seemed to be spiraling out of control,” Blaska said. “My depression got so bad that I was to the point of thinking about taking my own life. And I want people out there who have that feeling to know that things can change. Things can get better.
“I mean, look at me.”