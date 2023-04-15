Madison East High grad Frances Chewning looks at family through 'The Glasses'

In a 1994 interview with the Wisconsin State Journal, an East High School senior named Frances Chewning told the paper that her biggest dream was “to be a professional actress.” Her worst nightmare, she said, was “I end up with no friends, in some entry-level job, living in some tiny apartment in New York City, because I tried to be an actress and it didn't work.”
She did spend some time in that tiny New York apartment, but 29 years later her life has unfolded much closer to the dream than the nightmare. Now living in Los Angeles, the actress, singer and filmmaker co-created the popular web series “The Mimi & Flo Show," and is a busy performer on stage and screen, including playing talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael on the Hulu series "Welcome to Chippendale's."
Her latest project brings her home to Madison in more ways than one. The short film “The Glasses,” which she wrote, stars in and co-directed, will premiere Sunday at the Wisconsin Film Festival. Chewning will be there with her husband Jeff Maksym, who was the cinematographer on the film, and their 2-year-old daughter Cleo, who has a small but indelible role in the movie.
The film will screen with five other shorts in a collection called "Family and Friends" at 4 p.m. at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave.
The 15-minute film is a personal comedy-drama inspired by a visit home to Madison several years ago to see her family, particularly her father, Larry Lundy. Lundy was a celebrated Madison architect (he designed Eagle School, with its beautiful theater) who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2000, living with the condition for another 20 years before passing away in 2020.
In the poignant comedy-drama, Chewning plays a woman who comes home for a weekend to visit her father, Joseph (John Pleshette), who has Parkinson’s disease. The film shows the family’s struggles to find the right prescription for his glasses after Joseph complains of blurred vision. They deal with clueless glasses salesmen and obstinate health insurance providers, finally notching a small victory that plays out against the larger arc of time and mortality.
“It was really meaningful to make this movie after my dad had died,” Chewning said. “The original script was very much exactly what happened on that weekend. And then, with some distance, I was able to bring in other meaningful conversations that we had.”
On stage at a young age
Chewning’s love of performing started when she attended the Preschool of the Arts in Madison when she was just 3, and remembers telling her mother (UW-Madison pharmacy professor Betty Chewning) on the way to school one day that she wanted to be an actor.
“Her heart kind of dropped,” Chewning said. “Because she knew that I was serious.”
Chewning grew up performing across Madison in productions for Playtime Productions, TAPIT/New Works and at school (“I was just constantly trying to figure out ways to get into a play”). Her parents fully supported her. Her mother wrote a grant to bring in a theater instructor to Chewning’s elementary school, and when Chewning wasn’t allowed to participate in the Madison Boychoir because she was a girl, her parents helped launch the more inclusive Madison Children’s Choir.
After graduating from East, Chewning attended Lawrence University in Appleton and then got her Master of Fine Arts from the American Repertory Theater/Moscow Art Theater School at Harvard University. It was there she met Hannah Bos and launched “The Mimi & Flo Show” in 2007.
A visit home
It was in 2017, after that visit to Madison and the crusade for her father’s glasses that she thought she might have inspiration for a new screenplay.
“At the end of the visit, I felt like, this feels like a story,” Chewning said. “It had a beginning and a middle and an end. It could be a small story about a bigger feeling and a bigger experience.”
Chewning wasn’t happy with her first drafts and put the idea away. But in the midst of the pandemic in 2020, after the death of her father and the birth of Cleo, she revisited it and kept working on it. A friend, Sarah Smith, read it and offered to direct, and they started putting together a cast and crew.
The project was obviously very close to Chewning, and she remembers having some difficulty casting the actor who would play a version of Lundy.
“I was looking at tapes, and Jeff said, ‘You’re not going to find Larry Lundy. It’s not going to be him.’ And I think I was feeling this desire of ‘Let’s get my dad back.’ Which you can’t.
“I did sort of have to let go of trying to exactly recreate him. I do feel like this story is less about him so much as it's about reckoning with mortality and with illness. Obviously, that's something that we all have to do.”
‘Love looks like trying’
“The Glasses” was shot over a four-day period in 2022, which meant that the production had to have a COVID adviser on set to make sure protocols were followed. There was a last-minute panic when the actor who was supposed to play a glasses salesman tested positive the day before shooting began, but they were able to find a replacement at the last minute.
“It made me appreciate even more doing it, because it had been such an isolating time, not being able to get together and make theater or film,” Chewning said. “I think I would have loved (making ‘The Glasses’) no matter what, but it added a little extra."
After its premiere in Madison, “The Glasses” will screen at a festival in Minneapolis. Beyond that, Chewning isn’t sure what its fate will be, although she will eventually post it online. Although the film comes from a deeply personal place, she hopes it resonates with anyone struggling to make things a little better for the people they care about.
“A friend of mine who read it said something that I thought was really beautiful,” Chewning said. "She said, ‘What I took away from it was that love looks like trying.’ You can’t fix it. But everybody’s just kind of doing their best. And that’s the expression of love.”