Everybody loves Lucy right now, or at least talking about her. In addition to Aaron Sorkin’s Amazon Prime biopic about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, “Being the Ricardos,” this season of Turner Classic Movies’ “The Plot Thickens” podcast looks at the comic actress who dominated television in the 1950s.
Now comes the documentary “Lucy and Desi,” premiering Friday also on Amazon, directed by Amy Poehler of “Parks and Recreation.” It serves as a companion piece and something of a corrective to Sorkin’s loose-with-the-facts movie, using tape-recorded interviews of Ball and Arnaz to let them tell their story.
While “Ricardos” zeroed on a (semi-fictionalized) week in the life of Lucy and Desi, Poehler’s documentary covers the entire arc of their lives together and apart. We learn about Ball’s troubled childhood in upstate New York and her early years as a struggling model and actress (she once claimed to be “Diane ‘Two Guns’ Belmont” from Montana). We learn about Arnaz’s upbringing in a prominent rich family in Cuba, until revolution sent the family to America, where they had to start over.
They fell in love, married and created “I Love Lucy” as a way to converge their busy careers. Poehler rapid-fires clips of Ball in action to show her fearlessness and acumen as a comedian. (“You don’t have to be a funny person to get a laugh,” Ball says in one of the interviews, coming across as frank and serious about her craft.)
And as executive producer, Arnaz pioneered many of the sitcom techniques still in use in 2022 — such as shooting live on film before a studio audience, and using three cameras rather than one to capture all the comic action. When little Desi Arnaz, Jr. was born and the couple wanted some time off? Arnaz invented the rerun.
The couple’s rise in popularity was unprecedented and meteoric, but it was never enough for Arnaz, who eventually bought venerated RKO Studios and all the headaches that came with running it. “Either quit or go bigger,” was his motto. “You can’t be half-assed successful.” But all the added responsibilities took a strain on the marriage, the film suggests, along with Arnaz’s feelings of inadequacy at Ball’s fame. (Arnaz’s well-documented philandering, certainly another trouble spot in the marriage, is discreetly overlooked by Poehler.)
It’s after they divorce in 1960 that “Lucy and Desi” becomes more poignant, as the couple stay business partners and, most affectingly, close friends. Their daughter Lucie Arnaz tells Poehler of Ball visiting Arnaz in 1986 when he was near death, and the two of them watching old episodes of “I Love Lucy” together and laughing.
Yet Poehler includes some details in her documentary that don’t hold up to scrutiny. Sorkin’s film ends with the apocryphal story of former FBI head J. Edgar Hoover calling into the “I Love Lucy” set during taping to clear her of rumors that she was a Communist. It’s a great ending for a movie, but it never happened. It’s perhaps a forgivable piece of dramatic license for Sorkin, but there’s no excuse for Poehler including the same story unchallenged in a documentary.
More surprisingly, Poehler doesn’t put any of herself into “Lucy and Desi.” While we hear the likes of Carol Burnett and Bette Midler singing Ball’s praises, the “Parks and Recreation” star directs her documentary rather impersonally. The movie is competently made, but could have been made by anybody.
Surely there’s a bit of Ball’s genius in some of Poehler’s “SNL” characters? Perhaps Poehler wanted to keep the focus squarely on Ball herself, but it seems like a missed opportunity to show how her influence has carried on for generations of funny women who came after.