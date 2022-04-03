Corey Kupfer said he and actress Ellyn Jameson “immediately fell in love professionally” when they first met. Kupfer, a filmmaker and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee graduate, said he and the actress bonded as “two big dorks” who loved movies and vowed that they should make a film together someday.
They were so inspired, they made seven.
Kupfer and Jameson collaborated on “Seven Days,” a new film playing at the 2022 Wisconsin Film Festival that is actually seven short films in one. In each, Jameson plays a different character — a homeless woman, a social media influencer, a sex worker and more.
Taken together, “Seven Days” presents a mosaic portrait of millennial women in Los Angeles. Each different segment is in conversation with the others.
Kupfer described the film as a way to explore how “one person could be born under different circumstances, and our lives are a result of circumstance and luck.”
“The first woman’s alienated by this feeling of shame about the fact that she is living out of a car, to the point where she won’t even tell her friends,” Kupfer said. “But then the second woman clearly lives with a lot of wealth, and she’s actually alienated by feeling prisoner to that wealth, right? So there were like these relationships, definitely, that we wanted to draw.”
“Seven Days” premieres at the festival at 6:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 10 at AMC Madison 6 at Hilldale. Tickets are $12.
Films as a refuge
Growing up in a small town in Ozaukee County, Kupfer said his introduction to movies was the giant wall of VHS tapes that his grandfather drew from on Friday family movie night.
“Around middle school age is when I think I started to really find films to be a refuge,” Kupfer said. “I was starting to get to an age where I’m realizing that all the morals and values that have been taught to me aren’t really existing in the world around me, and in the people around me.
“I think I found a lot of safety and comfort in films, because those were the places where you would see good overcoming bad, and love thriving, and these kinds of things.”
After he saw Paul Thomas Anderson’s “Magnolia,” Kupfer realized that movies could be a more serious art form, one that reflected real life. But the idea that he could actually make films himself seemed out of reach. He attended UW-Milwaukee with the idea that he would study science.
“I was going to get a pre-med certificate,” he said. “That was going to be my path. But there’s a moment where they sort of have you separate into your respective majors, and I remember wanting so badly to follow the group that was gonna be in film. I didn’t have the courage to do it yet.”
It took until the middle of his sophomore year for Kupfer to switch to studying film. He and the cinematographer for “Seven Days,” Mitch Arens, both were enrolled in UW-Milwaukee’s film program but didn’t meet until both were accepted to grad school at NYU. Arens and Kupfer ended up rooming together and working on each other’s films while studying for a semester at the university’s Tisch School of the Arts Asia campus in Singapore.
Time for perspective
Kupfer developed an interest in the relationship between directing and acting, the technical things that filmmakers can do to give actors as much freedom as possible on camera. For example, instead of requiring an actor to “hit their mark” to be properly positioned before the camera, some filmmakers like Kupfer devise a grid system on the floor, so the cameraperson can move back and forth in response to the actor’s movements to keep them in frame.
Kupfer and Jameson met in Los Angeles, and hit it off immediately. They were both enthusiastic about what they wanted to do in filmmaking, and both frustrated that they weren’t getting the opportunities they wanted.
“The film, I would say, started in that shared passion,” Kupfer said. “We knew we wanted to do things differently than they’re normally done.”
Using their own money, the pair created the first short film for “Seven Days” and used the finished result to begin raising funds ($40,000 for the entire project) to finish the film. They completed shooting in 2019 and planned a private screening for April 2021.
COVID, of course, changed those plans. The film had its first showing last October. Kupfer said the intervening time was, surprisingly, a blessing, giving him time to get perspective on what his cast and crew had created.
“To be honest, during the making of ‘Seven Days,’ I did have a little bit of a chip on my shoulder,” he said. “We didn’t have a lot of money, we were self funding this film, basically seven shorts, and there was this feeling that we were capable of a bigger project.
“It took the delay of a year for me to really recognize how proud I am of what we made. When I watched it in the cinema for the first time with surround sound, I was filled with pride. I couldn’t believe what we had managed to do with $40,000.”