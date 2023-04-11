The documentary “Little Richard: I Am Everything” is peppered with performances by contemporary musicians like Valerie June playing new versions of songs by the trailblazing artist. As they sing “Tutti Frutti” or “Strange Things Happen Every Day,” clouds of glitter swirl around their instruments and disperse into the ether.
The idea is that, even though Little Richard Wayne Penniman died in 2020, his presence lives on in popular music. As Little Richard, never known for his humility, once said, “I am the emancipator, I am the architect. I’m the one who started it all.”
Lisa Cortés’ energetic and dazzling film grapples with the overwhelming, complicated legacy of Little Richard’s life and music — a legacy that Little Richard himself wasn’t always comfortable with himself as a gay man and devout Christian. The film has a one-night-only screening nationwide on Tuesday night, including at 7 p.m. at Marcus Point in Madison. It will be available to stream on demand April 21.
Cortés, who previously made a documentary about voter suppression, “All In: The Fight For Democracy,” could have settled for a traditional biographical documentary. And at first “I Am Everything” seems like it will be, with volcanic performance footage of Little Richard tearing up stages throughout the decades, his smile gleaming, his face soaked in sweat, a wild man unlike anything America had seen before. Even at the Madison Blues Festival at 2001, when most artists would be coasting through the late periods of their career, Little Richard brought the thunder (and was also very funny). Famous folks like Mick Jagger and Billy Porter testify to Little Richard’s genius and influence.
But Cortés digs deeper, interviewing Black queer scholars like Zandria Robinson and Jason King about Little Richard’s importance as not just a rock ‘n’ roll figure but a Black and queer icon. In the 1950s and 1960s, Little Richard was so “out,” so proudly and defiantly himself, that his persona seemed to bring with it its own armor. It was like he was too big to be torn down by external racist and conservative forces.
He wasn’t too big to steal from. “I Am Everything” shows how a white-run record industry allowed musicians like Elvis Presley and Pat Boone (Pat Boone!) to appropriate songs from Little Richard and neutered him as a cultural force. Little Richard grew (understandably) bitter as he grew older and saw the fruits of his labor taken by others, while trying to reclaim his central influence on popular culture. (It was striking back in 2001 that Little Richard didn't even headline his night of the Madison Blues Festival, but opened for George Thorogood & The Destroyers.)
He was also anguished about his sexuality, and at more than one point repudiated his pop career and embraced gospel full-time. It’s heartbreaking to watch him use slurs like “Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve” on camera. As one scholar says in the film, Little Richard was very good at setting an example in his life that would allow others to liberate themselves. “He was not as good at liberating himself.”
Who was the real Little Richard, the Saturday night version or the Sunday morning one? The truth is that Little Richard was always and profoundly himself, even when that caused him great pain.
It is hard to watch how unhappy and unappreciated Little Richard seemed to be at times in his life, given how much joy he brought and still brings to others. Probably the best thing that can be said about “Little Richard: I Am Everything” is that we wish he could have seen it, and seen his brilliance and importance reflected back at him onscreen.