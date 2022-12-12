At the Goodwill store on East Springs Drive, across from East Towne Mall, can be found an accidental shrine to the Found Footage Festival.
That Goodwill has a giant photo on its wall of some iconic Madison locations, including the Barrymore Theatre. On the theater marquee in that photo, by sheer coincidence, the Found Footage Festival is listed.
When they lived in Stoughton, comedy writers Nick Prueher and Joe Pickett found some of the first workout tapes, industrial training videos and other used VHS tapes that would launch 19 years of their nationally-touring Found Footage Festival at that same Goodwill.
“It could not be more perfect,” Prueher said in a phone interview last week. “We found a lot of our earliest picks at that very Goodwill right across town. We have to pay our respects. Maybe we’ll lay a wreath there, or just put down a prayer rug and point at it.”
Prueher and Pickett are coming back to Stoughton for the holidays, and they’re bringing the Found Footage Festival with them back to the Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave. at 8 p.m. on Saturday. Tickets are $17 plus fees through barrymorelive.com.
Where are they now?
As teenagers, Prueher and Pickett reveled in finding hilarious awkward video footage from the pre-TikTok era. Now comedy writers living in New York City, they’ve turned that obsession into an empire that includes an annual tour, a weekly show on YouTube, "VCR Party", a merchandise store and a new documentary.
They’ve been doing a special holiday-themed show in Brooklyn for years, and decided to take it on the road on the drive back to Wisconsin for Christmas. Highlights range from a botched Christmas tree lighting ceremony in Washington, D.C. featuring Patti LaBelle to a tape that Prueher found in Santa Claus, Indiana called “A Visit With Santa.”
“I was there doing a college show in the offseason, pretty depressing,” Prueher said. “They had a gift shop, and I found this tape, and it had the name ‘Amber’ at the bottom of it. Apparently it’s like those personalized license plate holders that say ‘America’s Dairyland.’
“It’s mostly a wide shot of Santa, and then every once in a while there’s a close-up and he says, ‘I love you, Amber.’ There’s no way for it not to be menacing.”
Saturday’s show will also feature segments, called “Where Are They Now?” in which Prueher and Pickett tracked down the subjects of some of their favorite videos decades later.
“Joe and I have known each other for so long and have nothing else to talk about, so our hobby has become spending way too much money to fly out and hire a private investigator to find these people. We tried to find this guy who had a show on Los Angeles public access, where he danced around in a Speedo in front of a group of elderly people who looked like they didn’t want to be there.
“I think we had to spend almost $4,000 to fly cross-country to get a hotel in Santa Monica and talk to him. We left with more questions than (when) we arrived.”
The show will also feature a live segment of “Lenora’s Midnight Rental,” based on a “Mystery Science Theater 3000”-style YouTube series where a Cleveland host shows clips from bad horror movies.
“My goal is to help her develop a live show that she can take out on the road and we can help produce and book for her,” Prueher said. “I think there’s enough live shows featuring white guys in their 40s, let’s give other people a chance.”
On camera
After showing videotapes of others for years, Prueher and Pickett had the camera pointed at them for a new documentary, “Chop & Steele,” which toured the film festival circuit this year and is scheduled for release in 2023. The duo pranked local news morning shows by pretending to be fitness gurus, but the joke backfired when the media company behind one of the shows sued them for fraud.
The videotapes that have been such a wellspring of comedic inspiration for the Found Footage Festival may be an endangered species. Not only is the format obsolete, but TikTok and Instagram have made the average person much more tech-savvy and comfortable filming themselves, Prueher said.
“For us it doesn’t have the same charm. It’s probably a curmudgeonly Gen X thing. That sweet spot for us was VHS, when the technology was new, and people were trying out things to see what stuck. It’s hard to find that these days.”
During the pandemic, when the duo were locked down in New York and couldn’t peruse thrift stores looking for old videotapes, they resorted to searching for random videos that were accidentally uploaded to YouTube. Prueher said they’ve become fascinated with boring things that they would have fast-forwarded past in their younger days.
“Now it’s become so tedious it’s almost hilarious for us,” Prueher said. “Maybe it’s like a married couple that’s decided to start swinging in their 40s. You start looking for more exotic things that you haven’t seen before. Your tastes get even more eclectic.”