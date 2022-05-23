In the 1980s, it was funny that a group of twentysomething Canadian sketch comedy performers called themselves “The Kids in the Hall.”
In 2022, now that they’re in their late 50s, it’s extra funny.
The resurrected “KITH,” which dropped a new eight-episode season on Amazon Prime recently, leans into the inherent comedy of five Gen Xers putting on the costumes and makeup and having another go of it.
The premise that launches the new season is that someone buys a VHS copy of "The Kids in the Hall’s" 1996 big-screen flop, “Brain Candy,” at a yard sale for a dollar. This sale means the movie has finally broken even, 32 years after its release, freeing the cast from a curse and allowing them to make new episodes again for the first time since 1995.
In reality, the Kids reunited every once in a while over the years for a live tour or some other special project. On the show, they are literally exhumed from a mass grave, and look upon each other in mock horror at how time has ravaged them. “We should have been cryogenically frozen,” Bruce McCullough says. “At least our faces.”
But they climb out of their grave, brush off the dirt and prove almost immediately that they haven’t lost a step, with eight episodes of smart, absurdist sketches that rank among the best of the show’s original run. Amazon also released a two-part documentary, “Kids in the Hall: Comedy Punks,” about the group.
An undercurrent running beneath each episode is a melancholic nostalgia for days gone by. The two secretary pals known as the “Kathies” (McCullough and Scott Thompson) mourn that the office fax machine is being put out to pasture, and with great ceremony send “the last fax.”
In the second episode, nightclub host Buddy Love (Thompson) revisits the site of a former Toronto bathhouse, now the site of a luxury condo development, which features a monument to, let’s say, a certain aperture that allowed strangers to get acquainted more easily. It’s ridiculous, a little naughty and dead-on accurate social commentary, all at the same time. In other words, it’s "Kids in the Hall."
The Kids don’t waste any time taking advantage of the artistic freedom that being on Amazon Prime offers. Early in the first episode, Dave Foley and Kevin MacDonald play robbers who decide that since the police are looking for clothed thieves, they’ll get away scot-free if they strip naked, and nothing is left to the imagination. You can’t do that on the CBC!
Reboots and remakes are a dime a dozen these days, as streaming sites hungry for new content seem to greenlight any project that might have any familiarity with their subscribers. It would have been tragic if the Kids reemerged as pale shadows of their younger selves. But they are as sharp and subversive as ever.
And, yeah, it was an unapologetic shot of Gen X nostalgia to hear the surf rock theme song played again by the band Shadowy Men on a Shadowy Planet (also showing their years). I’ll admit to getting a little misty when the show included those black-and-white between-sketch video snippets that the old show used to have. Welcome back, Kids. Glad you never grew up.
Also on streaming: The second season of HBO Max’s black comedy “Made For Love” just wrapped up, diving deeper into Hazel (Cristin Milioti) and her attempts to free herself from the clutches of her tech billionaire husband (Billy Magnussen). The show is based on the novel by Alissa Nutting and counts Nutting and her husband, former Wisconsin Book Festival head Dean Bakopoulos, among its writers and executive producers.
Dang, what is it with all the interdimensional portals popping up everywhere? Cowboy Josh Brolin found one in the middle of his pasture in Amazon’s “Outer Lands,” and now sweet elderly couple J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek found one on their property in “Night Sky,” which also premiered on Amazon last week.
“Night Sky” is one of those sci-fi shows that underplays the weirdness of its premise, focusing on the lives of this couple as they grapple with what to do with their mysterious discovery. In that way it feels like a classic episode of “The Twilight Zone.”