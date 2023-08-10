Take a look at the post for “Jules,” and you might think it’s just another in series of heartwarming comedies aimed at the Baby Boomer demographic that still reliably goes to the movies, with three adorable lined faces (Ben Kingsley, Jane Curtin, and Harriet Sansom Harris) staring at the viewer.
Then you watch the movie, and see alien abductions, dead cats and exploding heads start up. And you realize that Marc Turtletaub’s film, which opens Friday in Madison theaters at Marcus Point and AMC Fitchburg 18, may secretly be one of the strangest movies of the year. (But it’s still pretty adorable.)
Kingsley plays Milton, a crusty widower living in a small town in Western Pennsylvania. Milton has his lonely life all laid out, watching “CSI,” and “Dancing With the Stars” regularly, going to the local city council meeting to complain that the town motto isn’t grammatically correct.
When I first saw Kingsley in his hairpiece and oversized glasses, I worried that the great British actor might flounder trying to play an ordinary American man. But Kingsley is dialed into Milton’s stubbornness and loneliness right from the start in a surprisingly lived-in performance.
Milton’s existence is disrupted when a UFO crashes in his backyard, prompting an “Oh my,” from Milton, which is as close as he gets to swearing. The next morning, the gray alien who apparently crashed the spacecraft is found lying on Milton’s porch. He brings the E.T. a glass of water, and then a blanket.
The two form a friendship. Milton nicknames the alien Jules and takes it in as a sort of roommate. Actress Jade Quon, wearing a latex suit and coal-black contact lenses, delivers a phenomenal performance as the alien, equal parts creepy and endearing, without ever saying a word.
Milton hides the alien from government agents searching for evidence of the UFO, but his new houseguest is soon discovered by two neighbors. Sandy (Harris) is a gentle woman hungry for companionship, while Joyce (a very funny Curtin) is a flinty busybody who insists on calling the alien Gary for some reason.
Much of “Jules” plays like sort of a septuagenarian “E.T., The Extraterrestrial” as the three friends scheme to get Jules’ spaceship working again and send him home without the feds finding out. But screenwriter Gavin Steckler finds odd and entertaining ways of getting where it’s going, such as the reveal about the unusual kind of fuel Jules needs to get home, or the unexpectedly violent powers that Jules displays when one of his new friends is threatened.
But as weird as “Jules” is, it’s also very honest about the tradeoffs of growing old, which the movie presents as a combination of hardships and rewards. Despite what the movies might tell you, most seniors don’t get their mojo back by going to the Super Bowl (“80 For Brady”) or getting married in Tuscany (“Book Club: The Next Chapter”). It’s ironic that a movie that features a space alien is the one that gets to the poignant human truth.