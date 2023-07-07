Audiences who think they’ve grown jaded to gross-out gags after seeing comedies like “Bridesmaids” and “Girls Trip” might want to adjust their expectations (and tolerance levels) upward for Adele Lim’s “Joy Ride.”
The second-most shocking thing about the movie is the brashness of the jokes, from multiple vomiting scenes to an extended joke about hiding drugs in a part of the human body. When the film gives us a close-up shot of another part of the body decorated with a devil tattoo, I genuinely questioned whether I had really just seen what I thought I saw.
But the most shocking thing about “Joy Ride” is that it descends to these depths (or, depending on your point of view, ascends to these heights) and then manages to pivot into being a sweet and earnest comedy about the power of friendship. “Joy Ride” is now playing at Marcus Point, Marcus Palace, AMC Fitchburg 18 and Flix Brewhouse Madison.
In a prologue, we see two Chinese American girls, the overachieving Audrey and the rebellious Lolo, becoming best friends in a community so white it’s like, as one character puts it, a “bar that has board games.”
Audrey (Ashley Park) grows up to become a powerhouse attorney, while Lolo (Sherry Cola) becomes a transgressive visual artist. When Audrey is dispatched to Beijing by her boss (Timothy Simons) to close a deal with a rich client (Is that something lawyers do? Who cares), Lolo tags along as a translator along with Lolo’s awkward K-Pop-obsessed cousin Deadeye (Sabrina Wu).
While in Beijing, the trio becomes a foursome when Audrey’s old college roommate, an well-known actress named Kat (Stephanie Hsu of “Everything Everywhere All At Once”), joins the gang. As the foursome parties and does shots in Beijing nightclubs, we start to see the fault lines between the friends. Kat and Lolo are vying for “best friend” status with Audrey, while Audrey doesn’t want to tell Lolo that if she gets a promotion, she’ll move away from their hometown.
When the executive finds out Audrey was adopted in China as a baby by white American parents, he suggests she should reunite with her biological mother, and he might not sign the deal otherwise. So the four friends head off across mainland China to find her, getting in and out of one scrape after another.
The screenplay by Cherry Chevapravadumrong and Teresa Hsaio is consistently funny, although I think the banter between the four actresses gets more laughs than the elaborately raunchy setpieces. The exception might be a riotous sex-scene montage where the women put an entire basketball team, including retired NBA great Baron Davis, on the injured list.
All four actresses are terrific together, with Hsu continuing her star-making run as the sly Kat, pretending to be virtuous to hide her party girl past from her born-again fiance (Desmond Chiam). But the best of the bunch might be Wu, whose naive, offbeat energy provides a nice counterpart to the three worldly other women.
As Audrey gets closer to finding her mother, the film pivots deftly to a more emotional drama, dealing with issues of assimilation and cultural belonging with sensitivity and smarts. Once the bodily fluids are wiped off the screen, “Joy Ride” reveals itself to be a feel-good trip.