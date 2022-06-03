Surprisingly for a documentary about the Big Easy’s signature music festival, “Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story” could have used a little more spice in the sauce.
As a broad overview of the 51-year-old music festival, the film by Frank Marshall (“Arachnophobia”) and Ryan Suffern is a vibrant, colorful 95-minute commercial for getting down to the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and letting the good times roll.
For many, especially those who have been itching to get back to music festivals this summer after two years of COVID, that will be more than enough.
But the film misses the opportunity to dig a little deeper into New Orleans and the festival’s place within it. There were moments when I wished “Jazz Fest” had been just a straight-up concert film, and didn’t bother with its half-hearted attempts to provide cultural context.
“Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story” is now playing at AMC Madison 6 and Marcus Point.
At its best, the documentary, filmed in 2019, recreates the experience of being an audience member at the festival, wandering from stage to stage and stopping for beignets or a crawfish po' boy. Go see the big names on the main stage, like Pitbull sashaying with a half-dozen scantily-clad dancers, or Jimmy Buffett ambling his way through another version of “Margaritaville.” (The “jazz” in Jazz Fest is more of a state of mind than a genre.)
Then head over to a smaller stage to see a local gospel choir. Or just stand and watch as a second line marching band comes strolling by. There’s so much music packed into Jazz Fest that even the kids’ merry-go-round has a live band performing inside it.
The pacing of the documentary is snappy, and musicians like Buffett, Tom Jones, Irma Thomas, and Ben Jaffe of the Preservation Hall Jazz Band provide quick testimonials about New Orleans culture and music. “The air is thick,” jazz singer Gregory Porter says. “Not just with humidity. Thick with culture.”
We also hear a lot from Quint Davis, who was tagged by founder George Wein as an enthusiastic teenager to first organize the festival in 1962. Davis remains the festival’s biggest fan as well as its guiding force.
The mood of this film is relentlessly upbeat, aside from footage of Hurricane Katrina and Bruce Springsteen’s moving performance of “My City in Ruins” at Jazz Fest the following year. It’s the one time where the serious challenges that New Orleans still faces are allowed to intrude into the party vibe of the festival fairgrounds.
Still, “Jazz Fest” is a good time, and will be particularly welcomed by fans of Madison’s La Fete de Marquette — blues guitarist Sonny Landreth and zydeco band Dwayne Dopsie and Zydeco Hellraisers appear in the documentary and will also be at this July’s Fete.
The signature performance in the film, surprisingly, is pop star Katy Perry performing a mashup of “Firework” and “Oh Happy Day” with a full gospel choir. It sounds loony, but it works as a perfect distillation of the Jazz Fest vibe, where genres dance together and there’s room on stage for both big stars and lesser-known locals. Only in New Orleans.