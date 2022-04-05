Apple TV+’s new spy thriller series “Slow Horses” opens with an action sequence that could have been a pre-title scene for a James Bond movie. Agent River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) is trying to find a suspected terrorist before he boards a plane at the airport. There’s a thrilling foot chase across the tarmac and through the crowded terminal, as River tries to chase down the suspect.
Then, at the last second, the bomb detonates, killing hundreds of people.
Luckily, it’s just a training exercise. But that shocking sequence gives the audience notice that “Slow Horses,” which premiered its first two episodes last Friday, is not your ordinary espionage drama. And these are not your ordinary spies.
These spies are, to put it frankly, the screwups of MI-5. Based on the wildly entertaining novels by Mick Herron, “Slow Horses” focuses on a group of incompetent, disgraced, or just plain lousy secret agents who, for one reason or another, can’t get fired. So they’re shuffled off to “Slough House,” a sort of shabby spy purgatory where they do menial tasks that the real agents don’t want to bother with, like digging through somebody’s trash or sifting through parking ticket records from the 1990s.
Ruling over this group of underachievers is Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), a foul-mouthed, alcoholic spymaster who treats his charges with amused contempt.
“Bringing you up to speed would be like explaining Norway to a dog” is one of the many funny lines Oldman has on the show, and one of the few that can be printed. Oldman seems to be having a ball in the role, with his greasy hair and pronounced belly, worlds away from the fastidious spymaster George Smiley he played in “Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy.”
Cartwright immediately rebels at being sentenced to toil among these has-beens and never-wases (the training exercise debacle was actually not his fault). He schemes to get back into the good graces of MI-5’s chief (Kristin Scott Thomas). Then he stumbles upon information involving a white supremacist group with ties to a right-wing populist politician, and soon the agents of Slough House are roped into a top-tier mission.
Written by Will Smith (the one who wrote for “Veep” and “The Thick of It,” not the one who slapped Chris Rock), “Slow Horses” is a good deal funnier than the average spy thriller. But it doesn’t skimp on the intrigue either, keeping us guessing as the case takes unexpected twists and turns, and the buried secrets of Lamb and the other Slough House agents get uncovered.
For fans of spy movies, “Slow Horses” shows that failure is in fact an option.
Also on streaming: “Tokyo Vice” is not a spinoff of the 1980s show “Miami Vice,” although “Miami Vice” creator (and UW-Madison grad) Michael Mann does direct the first episode of “Tokyo Vice,” which premieres Thursday on HBO Max. But there’s a similar vibe, starring Ansel Elgort as a journalist who gets tangled up in the Japanese yakuza mob. Ken Watanabe (“The Last Emperor”) co-stars.
“The Office” co-creator Stephen Merchant returns to series television with the new streaming dramedy “Outlaws,” which premiered Friday on Amazon Prime. The British show centers on a group of people doing community service together (including Christopher Walken as American ex-con) who stumble across a missing bag of cash.