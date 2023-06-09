Everyone should have a granddaughter like Lindsay Berra.
Berra was sitting with her grandfather, Lawrence “Yogi” Berra, watching the 2015 Major League Baseball All-Star game, when the “living legends” of baseball were brought out onto the field to be honored. Willie Mays, Sandy Koufax, Mickey Mantle, Johnny Bench — but no Yogi Berra. “Are you dead, Grandpa?” she remembers asking him.
Yogi Berra did die a few months later at 90, but Lindsay Berra never forgot. It wasn’t that Yogi Berra wasn’t beloved by baseball. It was that his outsized public persona — a regular-Joe face, a fondness for comic books and chocolate milk, and above all his so-shallow-they’re-deep quotations like “It ain’t over till it’s over” — overshadowed his career highlights.
With Lindsay Berra as executive producer and Sean Mullin as writer and director, the entertaining documentary “It Ain’t Over" brings the receipts and the scorecards to show that Yogi Berra wasn’t just a capital-C “character,” but one of the greatest ballplayers who ever played the game. It opens Friday in Madison theaters at AMC Fitchburg 18.
The stats are indisputable. Between 1947 and 1962 with the New York Yankees, Berra earned a World Series Championship ring for each finger on both hands. He was a three-time MVP, a 15-time All Star player, and one of only two players in Major League history to hit over 350 homers while striking out fewer than 450 times. Berra had such a wide-ranging, powerhouse hit that the strike zone was largely just a suggestion for him.
He was also a great catcher, a supportive teammate (Mantle called him the “heart and soul” of the New York Yankees), and a mentor to younger players, first as a player and later as a coach and manager. He also comes across in interview clips like a genuinely good and happy person, befriending Black players like Jackie Robinson when racism was still raging in baseball.
The one dark cloud in his life came when Yankees owner George Steinbrenner fired him as Yankees manager in 1985. What made Berra angry was that Steinbrenner didn’t have the nerve to fire him in person, and Berra made good on a vow to never step foot in his beloved Yankee Stadium for 14 years, until Steinbrenner finally apologized in 1999.
The episode underscored Berra’s reputation as a simple man, but a man of conviction who kept his word. Berra clearly has home field advantage as a subject in “It Ain’t Over,” as the interview subjects include fellow players, commentators, fans and many members of his own family singing his praises. But the kind words feel heartfelt, as is the frustration that Berra never got his due as an athlete, often dismissed as a “clown prince” of baseball.
But even “It Ain’t Over” can’t resist Berra’s goofy charms. The film is peppered with Berry’s aphorisms, including “When you see a fork in the road, take it,” “You can observe a lot by just watching,” and "Baseball is 90 percent mental, and the other half is physical.” Berra good-naturedly insisted he never said most of the things that were attributed to him.
But his baseball record? Every bit of it is true, and if you aren't convinced after seeing “It Ain’t Over,” to quote (or misquote) Yogi Berra, “you don’t know nothing.”