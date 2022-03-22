The title “Infinite Storm” might suggest that the new Naomi Watts movie is a Roland Emmerich-level disaster flick, perhaps an order of magnitude larger than a “Geostorm.” But, in fact, the title comes from a quote from naturalist John Muir, that “the whole universe appears as an infinite storm of beauty.”
That full quote is more representative of Polish director Malgorzata Szumowska’s film, a based-on-a-true-story survival thriller, but one wrapped in a more philosophical framework about grief and healing. Screenwriter Joshua Rollins invents some details out of thin air to create that larger story, but it is still affecting, thanks in part to Watts’ powerhouse performance.
“Infinite Storm” opens Friday at Marcus Point, Marcus Palace, AMC Fitchburg 18 and AMC Madison 6.
Watts plays Pam Bales, a New Hampshire hiker and search-and-rescue volunteer. In October 2010, Bales decides to spend the day on a solo hike up Mt. Washington, terrain she knows as well as her own apartment.
When a snowstorm begins moving in faster than predicted, Bales reluctantly starts to head back down the mountain. On the way, she sees something unexpected in the snow — footprints. And they're sneaker prints, meaning the person is totally ill-equipped to survive against the elements.
The first hour of “Infinite Storm” focuses on Bales’ rescue, as she tracks down the stranded stranger (Billy Howle) and tries to guide him to safety before nightfall. Complicating the situation is that the hiker doesn’t seem to want to be saved, resisting Bales’ efforts and sometimes attempting to flee. But Bales is determined not to abandon the man, even at risk to her own safety, and the film effectively details every step of their perilous journey.
Szumowska uses the natural, forbidding beauty of the mountain landscape (Slovenia subbing in for New Hampshire) to great effect. Extreme close-ups and subjective point-of-view shots (including through Bales’ orange-tinted goggles) put the viewer as much as possible in Bales’ boots. An early sequence, in which she falls into a deep sinkhole of snow and has to claw her way out, is frighteningly realistic.
The rescue ends at the hour-mark of the movie, and the last half hour focuses on the emotional aftermath of the day. Bales and the hiker meet up days later and discover they both have deep trauma in their lives which, in different ways, drove them to the mountain.
This part of “Infinite Storm” is, as near as I can tell from reading articles about the true story, completely made up. Some viewers might see that dramatic license as a betrayal of trust with the audience.
It rankled me a little too. But it’s forgivable because it gives Watts, a very fine actress who hasn’t gotten enough great parts lately, the room for a raw emotional performance off the mountain as well as a fierce physical one on it.