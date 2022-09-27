An ordinary-looking house turns out to have a secret door in its cellar that leads to a bizarre discovery.
Are we talking about the horror hit “Barbarian”? No, it’s “Incredible But True,” an odd comedy from French director Quentin Dupieux. Dupieux specializes in such comedies — his 2019 movie “Deerskin” was about a fringe leather jacket that turned its wearer into a murderer.
Dupieux’s movies usually tread the line between horror and farce, but “Incredible But True” is more like a goofy episode of “The Twilight Zone.” It has its Madison theatrical premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday at the UW Cinematheque, 4070 Vilas Hall.
A middle-aged couple, Alain (Alain Chabat) and Marie (Léa Drucker) are looking at new houses in the suburbs, and their realtor (Stéphane Pezerat) shows them one with a very unusual basement. How unusual? Well, it takes a while for the realtor to finally spit it out — one of the repeated comic tropes of “Incredible but True” is drawn-out conversations where someone is taking an agonizingly long time to get to the point.
I won’t make you wait. In the floor of the house’s cellar is a trap door, which leads to a set of rungs descending into the dark. Climb down the rungs, the realtor says, and you’ll emerge back in the main floor of the house, having suddenly jumped 12 hours ahead in time. Only your body will have gotten three days younger.
How do you know you’ve become three days younger? There’s no way to know for sure, but it’s enough of a perk for Alain and Marie to snatch up the house. (“We’ve got to try new things,” Marie insists, as if time travel was akin to yoga.) While Alain is reluctant to use the basement portal, Marie uses it over and over, reasoning that if she uses it enough times, she’ll regress back to being a young woman and can become a supermodel.
Chabat makes an enjoyably exasperated husband, and while I’ve only seen Drucker in dramas like "Custody", she proves to be a deft comedic performer as Marie’s obsession with youth gets worse and worse.
If all that’s not ridiculous enough, Alain’s arrogant boss Gerard (Benoit Magimel) reveals (eventually) over dinner that something equally bizarre has happened to him. I won’t spoil it, except to say that it dovetails in its own juvenile way with Marie’s quest to stave off aging and mortality.
“Incredible But True” runs only 74 minutes, and feels like a breezy, elliptical short story, with the characters treating the most peculiar of circumstances with deadpan seriousness. Turn off the subtitles and you might think you were watching a restrained domestic drama instead of one of the strangest movies of the year.