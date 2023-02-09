Any movie from Iranian director Jafar Panahi is a miracle and an act of defiance. The Iranian government convicted Panahi in 2011 of “propagandizing against the government,” and barred him from making films or leaving Iran.
Instead of acquiescing, Panahi has found clever and subversive ways of dodging the ban, including making a film called “This is Not a Film” that was smuggled out of the country on a hard drive. In subsequent films “Taxi” and “3 Faces,” Panahi has made himself the main character, a bemused and undeterred observer of life in his native country.
He continues that approach with “No Bears,” which was filmed before Panahi was imprisoned in July as part of the government’s recent crackdown. (Panahi was released on bail last week after starting a hunger strike to protest his imprisonment.)
“No Bears,” which has its Madison premiere at 7 p.m. tonight as part of the UW Cinematheque, is a noticeably bleaker film than its recent predecessors, with Panahi taking a darker look not only at the state of his country but his role documenting it. The screening is free at 4070 Vilas Hall, and seating is first come, first served.
Panahi again plays himself, this time living far from his native Tehran in a small village on the border between Iran and Turkey. The locals are friendly but perplexed about why a notorious filmmaker is living in their midst.
But Panahi has an ulterior motive. He is remotely directing a film across the border in Turkey, communicating via Zoom and cellphone with his actors and crew. (His attempts to find decent Wi-Fi in the village is a running joke.) It is another clever way Panahi is getting around the filmmaking ban.
The film being shot in Turkey is a fact-based drama about a couple, Bakhtiar (Bakhtiar Panjeei) and Zara (Mina Kavani), who are trying to emigrate to France. She is having a much easier time getting a passport than he is, and they’re grappling with whether she should leave on her own, with his future uncertain.
Back in Iran, Panahi uses his downtime to talk to the locals and shoot photos of life in the village. He finds a community where superstitions simmer beneath his new neighbors’ outward hospitality. There are rumblings that savage bears roam the woods around the town — nobody has ever seen one, but that doesn’t mean they aren’t there. The parallels between the local superstitions and the invisible climate of fear created by the Iranian government are clear.
Suspicions grow when some of the locals believe Panahi has taken a photo of a young couple in the town that would prove embarrassing. Panahi denies he has the photo, but he becomes a pariah much the same way he has in Tehran, prompting him to question whether his filmmaking does more harm than good.
“No Bears” ends with a double tragedy, one on either side of the border. The only happy ending here is that Panahi, against the odds, has made another film, and hopefully will be able to keep making them.