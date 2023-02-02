I’m a fan of trashy ‘80s action movies, the trashier the better. But I don’t think I’d ever use the word “poignant” to describe a Chuck Norris martial arts epic or a Dolph Lundgren shoot ‘em up.
But that might change after seeing “Leonor Will Never Die,” which is both a crowd-pleasing ode to a bygone era of moviemaking and a reminder that even the cheesiest movies can be healing and transporting experiences.
“Leonor Will Never Die” has its Madison premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 227 State St. Admission is free for museum members and those under 18, and $7 for all others.
Leonor (the delightful Sheila Francisco) is a retired Filipino woman who had some notoriety in the 1980s for writing generic but popular action movies. In the present day, she lives on what scraps of celebrity she still has with her inept son Rudy (Bong Cabrera), and the two struggle to pay the bills. She also mourns the death of Rudy’s older brother, Ronwaldo (Anthony Falcon), who occasionally appears to her as a handsome, translucent ghost. They seem to have a better relationship than Leonor does with her living son.
When Leonor hears about a screenplay contest, she dusts off one of her unfinished projects, thinking she can rewrite it and win the prize money for her and Rudy. But before she gets very far, she’s struck on the head by a falling television.
In a coma, Leonor wakes up inside the movie she’s writing. Director Martika Ramirez Escobar faithfully recreates the look and feel of old R-rated action flicks, from the saturated colors to the looped-in dialogue to the campy sound effects — every punch sounds like a side of beef being hit by a mallet.
Leonor watches from the sidelines, mouthing the dialogue along with her characters. But pretty soon she’s rewriting the movie from within to suit her needs. In particular, she renames the hero Ronwaldo (Rocky Salumbides) after her dead son, making him a buff hero defending the town from corrupt politicians and gangsters.
Meanwhile, in the real world, a worried Rudy gathers Leonor’s friends and family, reasoning that if they film Leonor’s screenplay themselves, it might wake her up. “Leonor Will Never Die” playfully leaps back and forth between the different movies-within-the-movies. At one point, the fictional Ronwaldo hears the sound of a typewriter and looks up into the sky at his creator, asking, “Hey! What do you want to happen?” So Leonor rewrites the scene to become a dance number.
Francisco delivers a wonderful and heartfelt performance, rushing around her two-fisted movie in a flowery housecoat as she rewrites her imaginary world. The film maintains a light comic touch, but it’s also clear that Leonor is using her imagination to work through the trauma of losing her son. In the movies, she can bring him back to life and make him an action hero.
But the real hero of “Leonor Will Never Die” is an elderly woman who finds hope and salvation in the creative process — even if her creative process involves shootouts, fistfights and a scene where a bad guy gets a nail hammered into his eyeball.