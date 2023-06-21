Sometimes all you need for a good movie is two actors and a script. And, in the case of “I’ll Show You Mine,” a few naughty cartoons thrown in here and there.
Megan Griffiths’ talky, transgressive drama features two characters gingerly pushing and prodding each other’s personal boundaries over the course of several long conversations. With two nervy lead performances and a very well-written screenplay by Tiffany Louqet, Elizabeth Searle and David Shields, “I’ll Show You Mine” premieres Friday on video on demand.
Priya (Poorna Jagannathan) is an author who had a bestseller with her first book, a memoir about her sexual abuse by her father. Her more academic follow-up books haven’t fared as well, so she’s hit upon a new idea for a book — a biography of her nephew Nic (Casey Thomas Brown).
Nic is a relatively settled family man now, but in his younger years he had his 15 minutes of fame as a celebrity libertine, making headlines for acts of public nudity and his erotic graphic novels. Both bring their own agendas to the book project. Just as Priya wants to reclaim her status as a bestselling writer, Nic misses his attention (and the money) that came with being a TMZ enfant terrible.
“I’ll Show You Mine” unfolds over a weekend as Priya interviews Nic for the book. At first, the interview is almost formal, and you can sense Priya’s impatience as she pushes the laidback Nic to reveal his deepest secrets to her, including his own history of sexual trauma. “I think it’s important to ride the nerve endings of sex and trauma,” Priya tells him. “Sometimes the process can be uncomfortable.”
Nic is cagey and evasive, a master at the art of revealing something shocking about himself in order to conceal something more personal and painful. As the weekend goes on and the wine flows, the conversation becomes messier and warmer, with both interviewer and subject revealing more about themselves than they’re perhaps comfortable doing so in the light of day.
Both Jagannathan and Brown are excellent at this combination therapy session/verbal joust, conveying their characters’ intelligence and affection for each other while also their capacity to conceal and deceive — especially themselves. The cartoons, often deployed to suggest memories of the past, visually enliven what is essentially 90 minutes of talking.
Given that “I’ll Show You Mine” features two characters and one setting, one might wonder why it isn’t a play instead of a movie. But Griffiths’ intimate approach works better on film, where we can get up close to Priya and Nic and see the meaning behind every word and glance.