With air travel being something of a shambles these days, maybe it’s best to fly the friendly skies from home this summer.
To that end, the new Apple TV+ series “Hijack” starring Idris Elba is a series that, if you’re looking for a smart ticking-clock thriller, gets you exactly where you want to go right on time. The first four of seven episodes are now streaming, with a new one released each Wednesday.
“Hijack,” created by George Kay (“Lupin”) and directed by Jim Field Smith (“Criminal”), does its best to convince us that Elba is not one of the most charismatic actors working today and just a regular guy named Sam Nelson.
Sam is not a superhero or even an action hero, but a business negotiator on a seven-hour flight home from Dubai to London. The passengers are the usual mixed bag on any flight — young couples, tired families, an elderly priest, a group of high school athletes, and business class passengers like Nelson.
Except some of the passengers turn out to be hijackers, taking control of the plane in the first episode for reasons the show takes its time to reveal. The show subverts any post-9/11 stereotypes about airplane hijackings. The hijackers are all white, well-organized, and they clearly have some kind of master plan in mind.
Sam offers his skills in negotiating business deals to see if he can broker a compromise to get the plane and the passengers down safely. His offer stirs some ire among his fellow passengers that he’s colluding with the bad guys. But it soon becomes clear to the viewer that Sam is playing a long game all his own.
“Hijack” unfolds in real time, so each episode encompasses one hour of the seven-hour flight, giving the tension time to build slowly and to follow multiple characters, including a hostage negotiator played by Archie Panjabi of “The Good Wife.”
It’s an engrossing show, like reading a well-plotted paperback novel rather than a slam-bang action movie. And Elba does go a long way to convince the audience that he’s playing an ordinary guy caught up in extraordinary circumstances, trying to think his way out of the situation rather than fight.
At one point in the second episode, Sam finds himself pointing a gun at the lead hijacker. Instead of pulling the trigger, he hands it over. I can’t imagine Luther, the tortured detective Elba played in a British TV show of the same name, ever doing that.
Also on streaming: Justina Machado was such a warm and funny presence on the Netflix “One Day at a Time” reboot that it’s fun to see her in a much darker role on Prime Video’s “The Horror of Dolores Roach,” which dropped all eight episodes last weekend.
Machado plays Dolores, an ex-convict who wants to go straight and gets a job as a massage therapist. But when she accidentally kills one client (and then deliberately kills another, and another) she reluctantly embraces her new vocation as a serial killer. How does she dispose of the bodies? If you’ve seen “Sweeney Todd,” you might recognize the tasty homage, although it might be a while before you eat an empanada again.
Madison-born comedian Nate Craig says Netflix turned him down to do a comedy special because he wanted to call it “Top Gun 3.” So “Live at the Green Mill” is streaming for free on YouTube.
As the name suggests, the comedy special was shot at Chicago’s historic Green Mill Cocktail Lounge and looks absolutely gorgeous. Craig is the favorite opening act of Bill Burr (who serves as executive producer of the special), and his observations on glamping, the January 6 insurrection (“Why is there merch?”) and marriage are razor-sharp and very funny.