“The Ridiculous Six.” “The Week of.” “The Do-Over.” For years, no seven words struck more fear into the heart of a film critic than “Adam Sandler has a new Netflix movie.” (Okay, “Hubie Halloween” has its moments.)
But Sandler has shown the capacity to surprise over the years, from 2002’s “Punch-Drunk Love” to his career-best performance in 2019’s "Uncut Gems.” And while his new Netflix film “Hustle” isn’t quite in that league, it’s a thoroughly entertaining sports drama with a great, lived-in performance by Sandler. It premiered Wednesday on Netflix and is also playing at Marcus Palace.
Sandler plays Stanley Sugerman, a scout for the Philadelphia 76ers who travels the world looking for the next great phenom. It sounds like a glamorous life, but Stanley’s life is trudging from the airport to the gym to the hotel back to the airport, wolfing down American fast food whether he’s in Greece or Japan or Argentina.
He loves basketball, and can assess the strengths and weaknesses of a recruit almost instantly. But he’s tired, he misses his wife (Queen Latifah) and his daughter (Jordan Hull), and wants to come home. His dream of becoming an assistant NBA coach is briefly realized when the Sixers owner (Robert Duvall) promotes him. But when the owner dies and his brash son (Ben Foster) inherits the team, he demotes Stanley and sends him back out on the road. “Guys in their 50s don’t have dreams,” Stanley says. “They have nightmares and eczema.”
That changes, of course, when Stanley happens by a street basketball game in Spain and sees a massive player towering over the others on the court, batting away shots like they were beachballs at a Jimmy Buffett concert. He’s Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangomez), and Stanley sees immediately that with the right coaching and conditioning, Bo could become an NBA star.
Bo becomes Stanley’s personal project, and in some ways “Hustle” is a long training montage as Stanley gets Bo ready, physically and mentally, to take his shot at professional basketball. It’s very enjoyable to watch, as coach and player help each other get over their self-doubts. Despite his size, Hernangomez plays Bo as a sweet and rather sensitive young man. And Sandler doesn’t jettison his comic gifts entirely in playing Stanley, such as when he unleashes a barrage of colorful insults to toughen Bo up to trash talk on the court.
Director Jeremiah Zagar (“We the Animals”) directs with energy, and has cast a lot of past and present NBA players and coaches in roles large and small (including a cameo by Bucks forward Khris Middleton). In addition to making the gameplay seem as real as possible, their presence gives “Hustle” a gritty authenticity often missing from inspirational sports dramas. It feels like a movie made by people who love basketball and, more importantly, know basketball.
But you don’t have to subscribe to NBA League Pass to enjoy “Hustle” because the characters and their personal journeys are strong and engaging. Watching it might lessen the sting of the Bucks being out of the finals. A little.