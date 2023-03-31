We all have those little voices in our heads, the ones that tell us we’re not good enough, we’re not smart enough, and soon everybody is going to figure out that we’re imposters.
Would it be too much to ask for those little voices to be able to carry a tune?
“Up Here,” a winsome romantic comedy series that dropped all eight episodes on Hulu last week, feels like a high-concept ‘90s indie movie set to music. It asks: What if our internal voices of doubt and shame manifested themselves as people, and sang songs by “Frozen” writers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez?
For Lindsay (the delightful Mae Whitman), those voices are her overbearing parents (Katie Finneran and John Hodgman) and former middle-school best friend Celeste (Sophia Hammons). When “Up Here” starts, Lindsay is living in the Midwest in 1999 with a boring boyfriend, mashing down her real feelings for the sake of being nice. “Don’t say how you really feel because people will hate you” is her mother’s advice, and she takes it to heart.
Finally, Lindsay snaps under the pressure of being agreeable. She wins a short story writing prize, and decides to dump her boyfriend and move to New York City to pursue her dream of becoming a writer.
When she gets there, New York is not quite as advertised. Her one-bedroom apartment turns out to be someone’s walk-in closet. The prize is $15 in-store credit at a local bookstore. But “Up Here” is smart enough to know that a walk-in closet in New York IS the dream for many aspiring writers, especially when Lindsay lands a job at said bookstore.
Lindsay is determined to overcome her anxieties and dive into big-city living, and “Up Here” revels in its depiction of pre-9/11 New York, when a bookstore clerk could still plausibly afford to live in Manhattan. At a bar, she meets Miguel (Carlos Valdes), a former computer game designer turned finance bro. They hit it off, but it turns out Carlos has his own Greek chorus of voices in his head, including a high school bully (Emilia Suarez) and the guy who slept with his previous girlfriend (Scott Porter).
It makes for a very crowded relationship, as Carlos and Lindsay try to escape their inner doubts and take a chance on each other. Valdes and Whitman are likable and engaging, even when their acts of self-sabotage can be maddening for viewers who just want a happy ending.
“Up Here” is directed by Thomas Kail (“Hamilton”), and the show gracefully intertwines the musical numbers into the romantic comedy. I will also say that, as both a fan and unsuccessful litigant on the “Judge John Hodgman” podcast, it is a lot of fun to see Hodgman sing as the tweedy dad.
If anything, I was a little surprised how low-key “Up Here” is. Even the dance numbers are modest. But that feels right for a show that is ultimately about two ordinary, likable people who spend too much time living in their own heads.
Also on streaming: FX on Hulu’s new adaptation of “Great Expectations” isn’t your great-great-great-great-great-great-grandfather’s Charles Dickens. Starring Oscar winner Olivia Colman and Fionn Whitehead (“Dunkirk”) and created by Steven Knight (“Peaky Blinders”), it’s a gritty and ominous new take on Dickens’ classic novel.
Kiefer Sutherland is back in save-the-world mode in “Rabbit Hole,” a new thriller series that premiered last weekend on Paramount+. He plays a corporate espionage expert caught up in a massive conspiracy, navigating one wild plot twist after another.