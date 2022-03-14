Madison clothing designer Nic Boehm describes himself as “a small, independent artist, basically a one-man show.” Through his company Scansin Brand, he makes fun T-shirts, sweatshirts and ball caps that celebrate the Badger State in all of its kitschy glory.
So it’s nice for Boehm to know that his work will someday survive the zombie apocalypse.
That’s at least according to AMC’s monster hit show, “The Walking Dead,” which featured a cameo appearance by one of Boehm’s shirts on last Sunday night’s episode.
A new (living) character named Max, played by Margot Bingham, is shown wearing a yellow “Keep Wisconsin Cheesy!” T-shirt, featuring a map of the state and a cute little cartoon cheese wedge holding a tray of cheese. “Support your local cheesemaker!” reads the shirt.
Boehm had an inkling that the show might use his shirt, but didn’t know for sure until his printing partner, Jamey Burns, texted him Sunday night saying they had seen the shirt worn on the show.
“I was frankly pretty surprised,” Boehm said in an interview Monday. “I don’t know if it’s an inside joke or an Easter egg, or what. I’m certainly curious to see what the story behind that is.”
Boehm said he created the shirt about a decade ago as a throwback salute to Wisconsin’s cheese culture. “I wanted something that was reminiscent of days gone by. I just wanted something fun and cute that anyone could enjoy. It’s a goof on ourselves because we’re cheeseheads. But it’s real, too, because we do produce such a great product.”
Scansin often ships about as many items outside Wisconsin as it does inside the state, as the brand is popular with Wisconsinites who have moved elsewhere, or out-of-staters buying a gift for the Wisconsinite in their lives. So it didn’t faze Boehm when, last July, he got an order from Georgia for a few “Keep Wisconsin Cheesy!” shirts.
But then he noticed that the order line read “Costumes for TWD.”
“I really didn’t give it much thought,” Boehm said. “I thought maybe it was a costume shop or something. But later that week, I came across another email that had gone into a secondary inbox. It was from their legal department and it said ‘Oh, we want this design for the character.’”
Boehm still thought it was some kind of prank. But, out of curiosity, he called the phone number on the order form, and a voice answered saying, “Production offices, ‘The Walking Dead.’”
At that point, Boehm realized it was a legitimate request. But there was one problem — he only had one of the shirts left, and the show’s production team needed it to shoot the next day. In a scramble, he got Burns to make more shirts and overnighted them to Georgia, almost certain he was too late.
But then, there it was on Sunday’s show.
In an email interview on Monday, “The Walking Dead” costume designer Vera Chow said the shirt Max wears is intended to make a visual connection with another character, Eugene (Josh McDermitt). Eugene is also fond of kitschy state-themed shirts and notoriously wore a “Virginia Is For Lovers” shirt in an earlier episode, which became a favorite among cosplaying fans.
“The Wisconsin ‘Cheesy ‘shirt is our way to show that both of them have a love and appreciation for what each American state is known for, which is extra special in apocalypse times when those hallmarks are gone,” Chow said. “So it’s our way of putting an Easter egg in there, that Eugene and Max, are in fact, made for each other.”
Boehm is thrilled to see his shirt appear on the show, which he’s a big fan of, and even more thrilled that it was modeled so well on a living character and not draped in bloodstained tatters on an undead one. (Although the show, in its final season, isn’t over yet.) He said it’s too soon to tell whether the cameo will lead to a bump in sales, although he’s optimistic.
“When something like this happens, obviously, it's a big opportunity,” he said. “There’s a lot of artists, especially now even more so than ever before, making really great stuff. But they don’t necessarily receive any kind of benefit other than what they can scare up themselves.”