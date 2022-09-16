At one point in the engaging documentary “Hockeyland,” someone calls the town of Eveleth, Minnesota, “the seat of hockey in the state of hockey.”
At first, I assumed it was a slip of the tongue, and the person had meant to say “state of Minnesota.” But after watching Tommy Haines’ film, I’m not so sure.
Hockey is as big in northern Minnesota as football is in Texas, and Haines’ film shows the importance the sport has in the lives of not only the players, but also the coaches and parents.
“Hockeyland” is now playing at AMC Madison 6.
To make this film, Haines followed two high school teams through their 2019-2020 seasons. The Eveleth-Gilbert Golden Bears represent a community with a storied history in hockey going back with generations, and is the home of the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame.
But the team has struggled in recent years, and this is the last season for the Golden Bears before their high school will merge with another one.
Over 50 miles south of Eveleth is Hermantown, a growing community near Duluth. Hermantown’s home to the powerhouse Hawks hockey team, and there’s much excitement in town that a state championship is in reach now that the Hawks’ star player, Blake Biondi, has opted to stay and play his senior year rather than go to an NHL development team.
But hockey, just like life, doesn’t always go as planned. Haines captures the highs and lows of both teams’ seasons, the locker room pep talks, the frigid pre-dawn practices, the silent bus rides home after a loss.
There’s some thrilling hockey footage, especially as the playoffs commence, but the real action is off the ice as we get to know some of the players. We see two brothers struggling to focus on school and hockey while their mother fights cancer and multiple sclerosis, and another rebellious teen for whom hockey is a stabilizing force. When their coaches talk about guiding the young players off the ice as well as on, you believe them.
The obvious move would be to set up Eveleth as the plucky underdog and Hermantown as the overwhelming favorite, but “Hockeyland” has too much empathy towards its subjects to draw one side as heroes and the other as villains. They’re all just kids, struggling towards adulthood, confident on their skates and unsteady off of them.
I won’t spoil who wins and loses. But by the end of “Hockeyland,” you’ll be rooting for all of them.