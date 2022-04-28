Just in time for Mother’s Day comes “Hatching,” a Finnish film about an overbearing mother whose perfectionism drives her 12-year-old daughter toward anxiety, depression and adopting a killer bird monster.
Oh, did I not mention that “Hatching” is a horror movie? The debut feature from Hannah Bergholm opens Friday at AMC Fitchburg 18 and will be on video-on-demand on May 17.
Tinja (Siira Solannina) is the doting daughter, who wants nothing more than to please her mother (Sophia Heikkilä). Mother (her real name is never said) has raised Tinja as an idealized copy of herself, even dressing her up in the same outfits like an American Girl doll.
Mother runs a mommy blog called “Lovely Everyday Life,” and every moment of the family’s life is staged for her followers, from the picture-perfect house with flowery wallpaper to the grinning home videos. Father (Jani Volanin) and Tinja’s younger brother (Oiva Ollila) are docile bystanders in the family, treated by Mother as little more than props for her videos.
While Tinja has to be the perfect angel at home, her mother pushes her to her limits at gymnastic competitions, and Tinja often comes home from practice covered in cuts and bruises. When Tinja expresses nerves about an upcoming competition, Mother’s advice is simple, “When you win, you don’t have to worry about anything.”
Mother’s glamorous smile conceals a steely resolve, especially when anything threatens her perfect lifestyle. When a crow gets inside the house and starts smashing vases and pottery, Tinja is protective of the frightened bird. Mother wrings its neck.
Later, while on a nocturnal walk in the nearby woods, Tinja comes across the crow, barely alive, with a perfect egg nearby. Guilt-ridden, Tinja brings the egg home and hides it in her bedroom, vowing to keep it warm and let it hatch.
But the egg doesn’t hatch at first. It grows, becoming the size of Tinja herself. And when it hatches, what emerges is a grotesque bird-like creature, with razor sharp teeth and bulbous blue eyes. “Hatching” uses puppetry rather than computer visual effects to animate the creature, which makes it seem more disgusting and more fragile.
Although horrified, Tinja vows to take care of the creature, which she nicknames Alli. As she hides Alli from her mother, “Hatching” becomes a sinister twist on “E.T.,” especially when Tinja and Alli develop a strange psychic link. On the other hand, E.T. never attacked Tinja’s family or schoolmates. Before “Hatching” is over, that flowery wallpaper is going to get a lot of blood on it.
“Hatching” mixes gross-out horror (you don’t want to know how Tinja feeds Alli, trust me) with broad satire, and strong insight into the sometimes fraught nature of mother-daughter relationships and adolescence. When Tinja’s father ascribes blood on Tinja’s bedsheets to her menstrual cycle, the metaphor is pretty clear.
For a film that has so much to do with gymnastics, “Hatching” doesn’t quite stick the landing, with an abrupt ending that goes for shock value rather than a satisfying, haunting conclusion. Still, I can’t wait to see what Bergholm does next as a horror filmmaker, now that she’s come out of her shell.