John Jesensky was sitting in a movie theater over 20 years ago when he decided he wanted to become a film composer.
The film was “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.” Which is fitting, because when he’s not writing his own scores, Jesensky is jetting around the country conducting orchestras for live musical accompaniments to “Harry Potter” movies.
“Having the lights go down, and then the movie come up, and just how instantaneously Williams transports you into this magical world, it really hit me at a very influential time in my life,” Jesensky said in a phone interview from his home in Los Angeles.
“I just realized that I wanted to do this. I want to create this magic trick for people. Like for the rest of my life, I want to bring people into different worlds and show them crazy fun things that you can't ordinarily see in life. And I want to be able to do that through movies.”
Jesensky returns to Madison this weekend to conduct the Madison Symphony Orchestra’s production of “Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert” on Saturday, Feb. 11, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Overture Hall, 201 State St. The orchestra plays the film score in perfect sync with the movie, which will play on a giant HD screen. Tickets are $55-$95.
Jesensky talked with the Cap Times about the power of the live movie/concert experience, how film scores opened up the world of classical music for him, and whether he ever gets distracted watching the movie.
I took one of my daughters to see “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” with the MSO a few years ago. It really is a one-of-a-kind experience, this mix of the movie and a live concert. I don’t know if you were the one conducting?
It probably was me, actually. Some people ask me, “What's the difference between having a good sound system at home and watching the movie?” And I bring up that it’s like a marching band coming down the parade route. You can feel the bass in your chest before it gets to you. And no speaker in the world can replicate that live sound of a really great orchestra. And then you combine that with this movie on the big screen, it really is an elevated, one-of-a-kind experience.
So how did you start doing these?
I came to it through a surprise route. I was in Los Angeles and doing mostly orchestration, engraving, you know, really pencil-and-paper work, which I loved. I was working in music publishing as well, in addition to doing my own composition.
What is “engraving”?
Engraving is basically just a fancy snobby music term for writing the notes down. Or in the case of “The Godfather,” taking Nina Rota's beautifully handwritten scores and making them digital. Time gets the best of every piece of paper unfortunately. So in addition to creating the shows, we wanted to create a digital form that can be backed up and restored as time goes by.
So that’s how I got into the whole thing. I was working on engraving for “The Godfather,” and Justin Freer, the head of CineConcerts asked me, “Hey, you minored in conducting in college, right?” And I said, “Sure,” thinking nothing of it. And he said, “Great, I need you in Montreal in two days.”
Sure enough, two days later I was landing in Montreal to conduct "The Godfather.” It’s sort of been a whirlwind. I minored in conducting so that when I recorded my own music in a recording session for a film, I wouldn’t look too foolish. So I never pictured this career taking me around the planet, conducting some of my favorite music.
Has conducting and getting inside these famous scores influenced you as a composer?
As you're picking apart note by note these scores, you realize how brilliantly the composers have done little nuances that enhance the movie, whether it's a moment of fear for “Harry Potter” or a moment of levity in “The Godfather.” There's these little musical touches that you almost don't realize as you're watching the film. There's little things that you don't realize until you're actually sitting and poring over the score and rehearsing it with a stellar orchestra. You really develop this greater appreciation for the craft of film scoring, you know, being surrounded by these masterworks.
Can you tell me about the “Order of the Phoenix” score? It seems like composer Nicholas Cooper builds on what John Williams had done before but adds unexpected elements, like a shredding electric guitar and lots of percussion.
“Order of the Phoenix” is a sort of unique film, because it's a transition. You still have that whimsy and magic and youthful adventure of the early films. But you're also dipping your toes a little bit into quasi adulthood. The kids are coming into their own.
And I think Nicholas did a brilliant job of using Williams’ original music, which was designed to be for a story for children, while also introducing these really fun, darker elements. He does a really great job of bridging that gap.
Fans really seem to like Professor Umbridge’s theme and the way it mixes playful and dark elements.
Some of the orchestra members have never seen the movie. So as we're rehearsing the music, they're assuming that it's just a fun little scene. And then during the concert, some of them will look up at the screen behind them, then I see them all watching the movie as we're going through. You can’t get mad! As long as they come in on the downbeat, I don’t care.
That brings up a good question. Do you ever get distracted by the movie while you’re conducting?
I have to shut off my fanboy brain, but sometimes I almost don’t. I’ve never missed the downbeat, but I’ve come pretty close because I’m entertained watching the movie on the little screen in front of me. The monitor on the podium helps me line up the music with the film. But sometimes it’s a double-edged sword.
Do you think these performances, or movie scores in general, work as a sort of gateway for young audiences to appreciate classical music?
They sure worked for me. I got into music relatively late. I was about 12 years old when I played my first note on the piano. I was listening to Billy Joel and Elton John, and I thought I was going to be a rock star. But then my family started taking me up to Tanglewood, where John Williams does these summer concerts of film music. I really started to grow this appreciation for classical music and the orchestra, and take this turn in my life. Which has obviously stuck.
It’s a great way for people who haven’t seen the orchestra before, whether they were too young or it just seemed too intimidating for adults. These films and their music, and these concerts really do allow everybody into the hall. And we always hope they come back for the next one, or for Beethoven or Brahms.