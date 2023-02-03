“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” reminds us that Harrison Ford can still be heroic. “Yellowstone: 1923” reminds us that Ford can be gruff. But we knew that.
“Shrinking,” now streaming on Apple TV+, reminds us that Ford can be funny when given the chance. Really funny. While Jason Segel is ostensibly the star of the comedy-drama created by Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein of “Ted Lasso,” Ford quickly emerges as the main reason to watch the show, which releases new episodes on Friday.
Not just because he’s a mega-star suddenly doing television. But because he’s loose and funny and sweet in a way Ford usually doesn’t let himself be on camera, outside of in a great romantic comedy like “Working Girl.”
The show focuses on Jimmy (Segel), a Los Angeles therapist whose defining characteristic is that his wife died a year ago. Jimmy decides to pull himself out of his tailspin by telling his clients exactly what they should do, instead of listening to them complain and complain on the couch. Husband behaving badly? Dump him!
This idea that every emotional problem has a simple, easy-to-execute answer is a tired trope of sitcoms, much as “Shrinking” thinks Jimmy can get over his grief simply by helping others or learning pickleball. Disapproving of Jimmy’s methods is his surly mentor, Paul (Ford), who warns that meddling in patient lives only leads to disaster.
As “Shrinking” progresses, Paul is proven right, and Jimmy’s efforts backfire big time. But Paul also can’t take his own advice, secretly counseling Jimmy’s teenage daughter Alice (Lukita Maxwell) on how to reconnect with her dad. That’s the general vibe of the show, with nice people trying to help each other and getting credit, at least, for the effort. I was a little skeptical at first, but it is hitting its groove as the season goes on.
Ford is so much fun to watch, whether he’s cutting down Jimmy or his bubbly fellow therapist Gabby (Jessica Williams) or being goofy, like a scene where he sings along to a ‘90s earworm in the car. (He also looks the sexiest that any man has ever looked wearing his reading glasses on his forehead.) Unlike in “1923,” where he seems hemmed in by the role and the merely serviceable dialogue, Ford has a ball being a little silly.
He’s also poignant as Paul deals with encroaching Parkinson’s Disease, and tries to reconcile with his estranged daughter (Lily Rabe). I’m excited to see him play “Indiana Jones” one more time, but “Shrinking” shows that at 80, Ford doesn’t need CGI or digital de-aging to charm an audience’s socks off.
Also on streaming: Jinkies, what went wrong with “Velma”? A darkly comic animated version of “Scooby-Doo,” “Riverdale”-style, featuring the voice of Mindy Kaling as the original series’ beloved, bespectacled sleuth, would seem like a surefire hit.
But “Velma” has been torched since it premiered a few weeks ago on HBO MAX. If you’re a “Scooby-Doo” fan, you’ll hate that Fred, Daphne, Shaggy and even Velma barely resemble their Saturday morning counterparts, instead being a group of sour, mean-spirited teens. That the previously all-white characters are now from diverse backgrounds is laudable, but they’re all kind of unpleasant and unfunny. (The show couldn’t get the rights to Scooby-Doo himself, so no dogs allowed.)
Kaling, surprisingly, is miscast as Velma, and the show quickly loses interest in the slasher-movie plot that is supposed to tie the show together. There are some good jokes in the margins, but, yoinks, what a disappointment.
I’m really excited to see “Poker Face,” in which “Glass Onion” creator Rian Johnson has resurrected the old “mystery of the week” TV show formula of “The Rockford Files” or “Columbo.” Natasha Lyonne, who had a blink-and-you’d-miss-her cameo in “Onion,” plays Charlie Cale, a casino worker on the run who arrives in a new town each episode with a new crime to solve. It’s now streaming on Peacock.