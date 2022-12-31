In the future, every year in recorded human history will have its own “Yellowstone” series.
Following the massive present-day hit “Yellowstone” (now in its fifth season on Paramount+) and the recent “Yellowstone: 1883” comes “Yellowstone: 1923,” which premiered a couple of weeks ago, also on Paramount+. I’m excited about “Yellowstone: 1983,” when the Dutton clan has to contend with the rise of the Walkman.
Show creator Taylor Sheridan (who also wrote the excellent movies “Hell or High Water” and “Wind River”) is stitching together an ambitious multi-generational Western melodrama about the Dutton ranching empire and its mark on the American West.
The big draw of “1923” is the casting. Harrison Ford took his first regular TV role ever (although he’s also in Apple TV+’s upcoming “Shrinking” with Jason Segel), playing ranch patriarch Jacob Dutton. The story goes that after the tragic events of “1883,” Jacob took over the family ranch with his wife Cara (Oscar winner Helen Mirren — I told you the casting was the big draw).
The gist is that the ranch had decades of prosperity after Jacob took over. But this is “Yellowstone,” which rarely dwells on the good times. In “1923,” the Duttons are facing threats on all fronts, from a land battle with rival sheep ranchers over dwindling resources for their livestock, to the Great Depression looming on the horizon. Plus, the ranching way of life seems increasingly out of step in the 20th century.
But the canvas of “1923” extends beyond Montana. In the first two episodes, the show also follows a mysterious character (Brandon Sklenar), a big game hunter in Africa who was traumatized by his experiences in World War I. There are some impressive, panoramic action sequences set on both the battlefield and in the veldt, and by the end of the first episode, we understand a little better the character’s connection to the Duttons.
And then there are scenes set at a residential school for Native American children, where a teenage girl named Teonna (Aminah Nieves) rebels against the brutal abuse she receives from a nun (Jennifer Ehle). Again, the connection to the main storyline is murky, and while the cutting back and forth makes the narrative flow a little choppy for the first two episodes, it promises a larger scope for “1923” when all these plot strands finally come together.
The heart of the series stays in Montana, in those gorgeous shots of cowboys in silhouette against a vast, unspoiled (for now) landscape. Ford gives Jacob his usual cranky gravitas, though I’d like to have seen more of him and Mirren sharing scenes together. “1923” might start off a little slow and confusing for some viewers, but as long as these two veterans are part of it, it seems to be worth the ride.
Also on streaming: Jack Ryan is back. Tom Clancy’s CIA agent hero, as played by a buffed-up John Krasinski, returns in the third season of “Jack Ryan” on Amazon’s Prime Video. This time, Jack’s on the run from his own government and partnering with a Russian agent to try and prevent World War III.