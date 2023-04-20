It’s a little odd that Guy Ritchie’s name comes before the title in “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant,” given that it’s the least Guy Ritchie film that Guy Ritchie (“Snatch,” “Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre”) has ever made. No quippy dialogue, no convoluted storytelling, no jokey violence.
“The Covenant” is a lean and efficient war movie. Maybe a little too lean and efficient. While the battle scenes are effective and visceral, I yearned for the dialogue to have a little more of the color and life that Ritchie’s known for. Most of the movie sounds like someone entered “Write a war movie” into ChatGPT.
Sgt. John Kinley (Jake Gyllenhaal) is on his fourth tour of duty in Afghanistan, leading a squad tasked with the often fruitless job of finding Taliban munitions. When his interpreter is killed, he’s assigned a new one, Ahmed (Dar Salim).
Ahmed lost a son to the Taliban, and he turns out to be as much of a tough guy as the U.S. soldiers he rides with. He’s also a canny operator who understands the underground network of the Taliban better than the soldiers do, and acts as much as a human lie detector for Kinley as a translator.
Ahmed’s efforts help Kinley’s squad avoid an ambush, and leads them to a big weapons cache in an abandoned mine 120 miles from the American base. The Taliban strike back, leading to a brutally exciting multi-front battle sequence in which Ritchie uses drone cameras and strong editing to keep the viewer aware of exactly where each combatant is in the battle. It’s top-level action filmmaking.
Kinley’s unit is overrun by the Taliban, and only Kinley and Ahmed escape, hunted through the desert as they try to make the long journey back to base. This is the best sequence in the film, in part because it is almost dialogue-free. The communication using hand signals and facial expressions in the movie is more dramatically satisfying than the actual dialogue.
Kinley is seriously injured, but Ahmed manages to drag him to safety. You’d think this journey would be enough for a movie, but “The Covenant” has another act to follow. When the wounded Kinley returns to America, he learns that the U.S. government has reneged on its promise to provide visas for Ahmed and his family. So Kinley resolves to go back to Afghanistan, alone if necessary, to bring him home.
“The Covenant” is not based on a true story, but it is inspired by the actual plight of many Afghan interpreters who were abandoned by the U.S. after the Taliban seized control. Ritchie is clearly filled with righteous fury at the treatment of interpreters like Ahmed (over 300 interpreters have been murdered by the Taliban, we’re told in the film), and that anger motivates and elevates “The Covenant” above the typical action movie.
I just wish I had seen a little more of that connection between Kinley and Ahmed in the film. While Salim is excellent as the heroic, indefatigable Ahmed, Gyllenhaal is unusually blank as the taciturn Kinley. If we could have seen a little more of what bound them together beyond shooting bad guys, “The Covenant” could have packed an emotional punch to go with its action thrills.