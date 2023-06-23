In 2014, documentary filmmaker Alex Holmes made a movie called “Stop at Nothing,” which looked at the fraudulent behavior of cyclist Lance Armstrong and the many friends and colleagues he hurt in the pursuit of victory.
Holmes’ latest film, “The Last Rider,” focuses on a legendary cyclist who could be the reverse image of Armstrong. Greg LeMond’s bona fides as a cycling legend are not in dispute, as LeMond is still the first and only American to have won the Tour de France, not once but three times in the late 1980s.
But as thrilling as “The Last Rider” is, particularly in the third act as it chronicles LeMond’s incredible comeback for his second Tour win in 1989, it’s just as interested in the interior life of LeMond, and the physical and emotional scars he bore on those long uphill races. Holmes' last film was the terrific “Maiden,” about an all-female crew who took part in a nine-month around the world competitive sailing race. In both films, he finds the humanity in athletes, and shows how that humanity makes their feats that much more impressive.
“The Last Rider” is now playing in Madison theaters at Marcus Point.
LeMond may have looked like a handsome California golden boy to the press, but present-day interviews with LeMond reveal a sensitive young man who found cycling to be a respite from his anxieties, including trauma from being sexually abused as a child.
LeMond also found happiness in his first love, Wisconsin-born Kathy LeMond, and her support is clearly essential as LeMond rides the ups and downs of his career. The couple married in 1980 before either had turned 21, and their romance is absolutely adorable, as LeMond gushes like a teenager to the camera over their first kiss.
As a racer, LeMond found himself subject to mind games played by his competitors. To win the Tour de France the first time in 1986, LeMond had to overcome his own team leader Bernard Hinault. Hinault, who had won the Tour five times at that point, had pledged to help LeMond win his first — only to betray him on the course and attempt to win his sixth. LeMond ended up winning, but the experience clearly rattled LeMond.
Then, in a freak accident in 1987, LeMond was shot in the back by his brother-in-law during a Thanksgiving Day hunting trip. Over 30 shotgun pellets lodged in his body. LeMond lost 60% of his blood supply, but survived and battled back to compete in the Tour in 1989.
If you don’t know the story of the 1989 Tour de France, I won’t spoil it, except to say it was a duel between LeMond and an arrogant French cyclist named Laurent Fignon that is considered one of the greatest moments in sports of all time. Deftly mixing archival footage from the race with recollections from LeMond, Fignon’s trainer Cyrille Gaumand, and Spanish cyclist Pedro Delgado, “The Last Rider” builds to a breakneck speed as it tells its story.
And while Fignon, who died in 2010 of lung cancer at 50, was seen as a villain to some, “The Last Rider” is humane enough to see the battle from his perspective as well, and the film is dedicated to him.
Why is the documentary called “The Last Rider?” For a sport that was tarnished by Armstrong, LeMond’s wins, and his unassailable character, harken back to a different, better time for cycling. For those who have forgotten, “The Last Rider” is an exciting and moving reminder.