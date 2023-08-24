Don’t call “Gran Turismo’ a video game movie. In fact, don’t even call the long-running PlayStation franchise a video game. Several times throughout the movie version of “Gran Turismo,” we’re told that the PlayStation version of Gran Turismo is actually an auto racing simulation, not a game.
Which is fair, because much of “Gran Turismo” feels like a simulation of an actual sports movie. It’s well-made, certainly, with good actors like David Harbour and Orlando Bloom, and a solid director (Neill Blomkamp of “District 9”). But there’s some spark missing. At every turn, it takes the safe, predictable, expected choice rather than trying to distinguish itself.
The film is not a straight-up adaptation of the game — sorry, simulator — but dramatizes a potentially interesting real-world story of Jann Mardenborough (Archie Madekwe), a British teenager who went from a gamer to an actual auto racer.
In the movie, Nissan marketer Danny Moore brokers a deal with Sony to train the world’s 10 best “Gran Turismo” players to become auto racers as a PR bonanza for both companies. The reasoning is that the thousands of hours the players have spent racing at home will translate into understanding racing strategy onto the course.
Moore hires washed up ex-driver Jack Salter (Harbour) to train the 10 telegenic kids, and whittle them down to one finalist who can compete with actual auto racers. To his credit, the salty Salter realizes how dangerous it is to put gamers behind the wheel of high-speed, high-performance machines, and tries his best to fail all 10 of them.
But Jann, played by Madekwe as a quiet but determined young man, perseveres and earns Salter’s respect. The second half of “Gran Turismo” follows Jann and Salter from race to race (much like the game), culminating in the grueling 24 Hours of Le Mans.
The racing scenes are undeniably thrilling, especially a terrifying accident in which Jann’s car takes off like a paper airplane and veers into a crowd of spectators. But it’s when Jann’s helmet comes off that “Gran Turismo” falters. Harbour is surprisingly muted in the coach-mentor role, and Jann comes across like a garden-variety teenage rebel. There’s a scene where we learn that he listens to Enya and Kenny G to calm himself before the race (apparently a detail taken from the real Jann). You’d think the movie would use that quirk that to provide some other window to Jann’s inner life, but it just kind of moves on.
Bloom has the showiest role as the flashy Moore, but the film can’t decide whether he’s an adversary or an accomplice to Jann, and he soon recedes into the background. I kept thinking while watching “Gran Turismo” about the very similar WWE movie “Fighting With My Family,” also a sports movie where the brand looms large over the film.
But “Family,” starring Florence Pugh and Jack Layton, boiled over with personality and humor, and got even the most wrestling-ignorant audience member rooting for the underdog. “Gran Turismo,” by comparison, feels like it’s stuck in neutral.