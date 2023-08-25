Somewhere under several layers of facial prosthetics, Helen Mirren is giving a very good performance as Israeli prime minister Golda Meir in “Golda.” She plays the embattled leader with a demeanor that varies between flinty toughness and weary vulnerability.
Instead of covering the whole of Meir’s life as a traditional biopic would, Guy Nattiv’s drama zeroes in on a few pivotal weeks in 1973, when Israel found itself under a surprise two-pronged attack from Egypt and Syria in what would become known as the Yom Kippur War.
The facts are interesting enough, as we watch Meir and her advisers struggle to turn the tide of a war that is killing thousands of soldiers. But much like Mirren’s expressive performance is obscured by makeup, Nattiv dresses up the drama with needless visual flourishes and surreal dream sequences, neither of which provide insight into Meir or the war.
“Golda” opens Friday in Madison theaters at Marcus Point, Marcus Palace and AMC Fitchburg 18.
Like the Cold War drama “Fail Safe,” “Golda” confines the action to the situation room, as Meir and her generals look worriedly at battle maps, hear reports from the front lines and smoke cigarettes. A LOT of cigarettes — even Meir, who was 75 and battling lung cancer at the time. At one point, they even put cigarette packs and lighters on the map to illustrate troop movements.
Screenwriter Nicholas Martin does a good job keeping the audience aware and engaged about the progress of the war, so when Meir orders, “I want you to bomb the outskirts of Damascus,” we understand the implications of that order.
We also get a sense of the bigger stakes of the war, as the United States, in the form of Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (Liev Schreiber), cajoles Meir to sign a ceasefire. Schreiber is very good as the deep-voiced, amused Kissinger, although why wasn’t he required to wear prosthetics too?
Nattiv’s penchant for swirling cameras and baroque images (at one point, Meir’s cigarette smoke morphs into artillery fire) become grating, and don’t add much to an already gripping story. It’s as if “Golda” doesn’t trust that the story and performances alone will captivate the audience.
It’s a strange loss of nerve in a biopic about a leader who never lost hers.