Julian Higgins has spent much of his creative life focused on just 24 pages of writing.
In 2015, the filmmaker adapted the short story “Winter Light,” written by legendary mystery writer James Lee Burke, into an acclaimed short film. Both the story and the short film focused on a Montana college professor who gets drawn into an escalating battle of wills with two hunters trespassing on his land.
Higgins has now adapted “Winter Light” into a feature film called “God’s Country,” which premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and opens Friday in Madison at AMC Fitchburg, AMC Madison and Marcus Point.
Instead of simply expanding his short film, Higgins and his new co-screenwriter, Shaye Ogbonna, decided (with Burke's blessing) to rethink the story from the ground up, following the 2016 presidential elections.
In “God’s Country,” the professor is not an elderly white man but a Black woman named Sandra Guidry (Thandiwe Newton), a former police detective who left New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina to live with her mother in Montana. As the growing threat Sandra feels from the hunters mirrors the microaggressions she experiences in her college boardrooms, “God’s Country” becomes a bleakly poetic thriller about race, class and geographic divisions.
Recently, Higgins talked to the Cap Times about making “God’s Country.”
What is it about this short story that captivated you?
I first read that story 12 years ago. My mom had handed me this book of short stories (“Jesus Out to Sea”), and I read it in like 10 minutes, like I was hungry for it. It immediately struck me as something that I was going to have to get into my life, and I didn’t even know why yet.
What was it like to take this same source material that you had made into a short film and turn it into something so different?
I do think of it as two independent adaptations. They're also different filmmaking teams, different moments in my life, different reasons to make the movie.
The original short story, as you know, is a confrontation between an older retired man and two younger hotshot kind of guys. It's a value system confrontation, but it also reflects a inner struggle the character is going through between his animal instincts and his higher aspirations. I loved everything about that story, and the short film was a pretty direct adaptation of that story.
Several years later, the story came back to me on its own in a very different context. And I had this thought that, if we change the main character and really do the work to change the rest of the story as well to go along with that, we'd be able to give the audience a perspective on race, gender, class, all the kinds of things we're talking about as a nation, as a culture. The original short story provides a story framework but doesn't access those things.
One thing Burke does as a writer that you do in the film so well is showing how landscape and environment shape and affect characters.
He does an amazing thing as a writer, where he will be narrating the action of the story, and then from paragraph to paragraph he will switch into a description of the landscape. It gives you moment to reflect on what just happened, like the landscape holds the story. So it was really, really important to find locations and go to these places where you feel that sense of like mythic power in the landscape.
For Sandra, we created this backstory where she was a city girl originally and very much in a strong Black churchgoing community, and it was destroyed. The pain of that ... and the consequences of that are so strong, she now wants to escape and be on her own. She just kind of hopes that she can turn (over) a new leaf. But of course that's never truly possible.
The movie opens with a shot of a classroom, and these historical photos of the American West appearing on a screen on the wall. Why did you decide to do that?
One of the things that seems really important to bring into the picture for the audience is just the history of the country. It's a tortured history, and it's very complex, and it's not something that can be summarized easily. Along with that westward progress came so much destruction and so much devastation, and we're still living with that.
That's another major reason why the landscape is so important because the landscape witnessed all of it. The landscape holds all that history.
For the first nine minutes of the movie, there’s no dialogue. Her dog doesn’t even bark. What was the thinking behind that?
My personal taste is for cinema to be a visual and sonic medium and minimize dialogue. I love a good talky movie, but I just enjoy when I'm understanding a lot without anything being explained to me. I love watching movies like that, where I feel like the movie thinks I'm smart enough to figure it out. I wanted to trust the audience, and encourage them to get to know this character without any explanation.
I can’t think of another actress who could have handled all the different sides of Sandra’s character the way Thandiwe Newton does.
You have to believe this person has the grit and the toughness, but also the sensitivity, the compassion and the vulnerability. We really wanted this to be a complex and three-dimensional character. It was a difficult role to cast. I’ve been a fan of hers since the beginning of her career, but it’s also how she participates in the world.
She cares about things. She’s a very motivated and passionate activist, and I love when people bring that kind of purpose to what they do. She was such a treat to work with. She cared so much about what we were doing and about the people that were involved. It was a real joy.
Finally, where did you find that long brown winter coat that she wears throughout the movie? It becomes kind of iconic.
The coat is the quiet star of the movie. I really wanted her to have this iconic Western silhouette. I wanted it to be like a duster, this waxed coat that’s a very particular color, almost like a dun color. But of course it doesn't make any sense that a 21st century college professor was wearing a duster, so we needed to find something that referenced that kind of iconic Western image.
The costume designer, Kate Lindsay, and I were online, looking at Macy’s and these other sites, looking for coats that look like dusters. And I will have you know, this is a coat that’s no longer made. Our executive producer, Halee Bernard, a couple of weeks before production started, drove down to this beach community in California and picked up the last two.