I could say it was just another day in the office Tuesday when I interviewed Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, 27, and his family about the new Disney+ movie about their lives, “Rise,” which premieres on Friday.
But I’d be lying.
I was very excited and very nervous when a publicist told me that my interview request had been accepted.
I immediately began to prepare. I watched the movie. I read about the hardships the family has overcome. I sought out YouTube videos about how to pronounce “Antetokounmpo” correctly.
Entertainment journalists often do these sorts of virtual press junkets, but this was my first one. The publicist tells you exactly when your interview is scheduled and exactly how long you have, and not a minute more.
I was given eight minutes to talk to Giannis and his three brothers, Thanasis, Alex and Kostas, as well as their mother Veronica, which at the last minute was shaved down to seven minutes. I was grateful for any time at all — the journalist ahead of me got four minutes.
On Tuesday, I logged in ahead of my scheduled interview time. I waited and watched as the junket folks coordinated these interviews like air traffic controllers landing plans at O’Hare, guiding each journalist to their interview at exactly the right time.
When my time came, I was sent to an interview room — and connected not with the Antetokounmpo family but with actors Uche and Ral Agada, who play the teenage versions of Giannis and his brother Thanasis in the film.
Reshuffling
I had a nice interview with the Agada brothers, who have a great story all their own. Both first-time actors, they auditioned after seeing Giannis post about the film on Instagram.
But I was worried. My scheduled time slot to interview them wasn’t for another three hours, and the whole time I was talking to them, I was thinking, “Did they send me to the wrong room? Am I missing my only chance to interview Giannis Antetokounmpo right now?”
Turns out it was fine, and they were just doing a little schedule reshuffling. A few minutes later, Giannis, Thanasis, Alex, Kostas and Veronica filled my monitor screen, and gave me a friendly wave when I told them I was from Wisconsin.
And then, I did something I never, ever thought I would do while interviewing Giannis Antetokounmpo.
I relaxed.
He and his family were exactly as you hope they would be — welcoming and engaged, giving thoughtful answers, all smiles and jokes. Especially considering they were in the middle of a press junket, fielding questions all day (likely many of the same ones over and over and over) from journalists, they could not have been friendly or more genuine.
Family first, basketball second
“Rise” gives viewers a sense of where that generosity of spirit comes from. It’s a family story first and a basketball story second, beginning when parents Veronica (played by Yetide Badaki) and the late Charles Antetokounmpo (Dayo Okeniyi) were Nigerian-born illegal immigrants who fled a police crackdown in Turkey for Greece before Giannis or his brothers were born.
Giannis said that while the family has talked about what his parents went through, it was hard to actually see those events dramatized on the screen.
“It was definitely hard,” Giannis said. “We talked about it before, but seeing it on the screen was a whole different case. Just seeing the fear in their eyes as they tried to make the right decisions for themselves, for us who hadn’t been born. That’s tough.”
The film shows the difficulties that the couple faced as undocumented immigrants in Athens, raising a family on the unacknowledged margins of society. But it also shows the close bond within the family as they support each other. As Charles says while coaching Giannis on the basketball court to pass more, “When one scores, the whole team scores.”
“Even though we were going through hard times, there was the joking attitude and having fun,” Kostas said. “If I see Giannis is having a bad day, I’ll tell him a couple of jokes to make him smile. Or Thanasis will do that for me. You can really see that in the movie with us.”
The film follows Giannis’ development as a young star player, and the film culminates at the 2013 NBA Draft. While every sports fan in Wisconsin knows what happened there, seeing Giannis drafted by the Bucks on screen carries a fresh emotional power. We have just seen how far he and the family went to get there.
“It allows you to get into the story in a totally different way,” director Akin Omotoso said. “By the time he’s a Milwaukee Bucks star, you’ve gone on the journey with them. Then you start to understand that when he’s celebrating. You go, ‘I get it. I fully get it.’”
Giannis said that “Rise” will serve as a testament to what his parents did for him and his brothers, one that even his own sons, 2-year-old Liam and 8-month-old Maverick Shai, can someday enjoy.
“We appreciate them even more. Not just us, but our kids and our grandkids, and the generations beyond. It’s a piece of art that will be there long after we’re gone.”
The ACU (Antetokounmpo Cinematic Universe)?
As the interview came to a close, I asked them if the experience of producing “Rise” had made any of the Antetokounmpo family interested in acting or other aspects of moviemaking. I joked that perhaps “Rise” could be their “Avengers,” with Alex going off to get his own spinoff movie and Kostas getting his own Disney+ streaming show.
“Let’s put it out there,” Giannis joked to his brothers. “Our Avengers movie? Or Power Rangers,” he added, rolling his arms as the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers would do.
At this point, I wouldn’t say anything’s impossible.