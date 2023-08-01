Director Steven Soderbergh has always played the inside game and the outside game at the same time. He began as an “indie” filmmaker with films like “Sex, Lies and Videotape,” but quickly moved into the mainstream with big movies like “Erin Brockovich” and the “Ocean’s” series.
Many indie filmmakers who go Hollywood never look back, but Soderbergh has always fed that independent, experimental side of himself. Right after making 2004’s “Ocean’s 12” with every star in Hollywood, for example, he made 2005’s “Bubble,” a foray into feature-length digital filmmaking with exactly zero big names.
That back-and-forth is particularly evident in the busy Soderbergh’s latest projects — two excellent new series that both premiered in July. One is MAX’s “Full Circle,” an ambitious crime thriller series with a raft of recognizable stars. The other is a scrappy sci-fi comedy, “Command Z,” that Soderbergh released on his own website.
“Full Circle” is the latest collaboration between Soderbergh and screenwriter Ed Solomon, who also made the heist movie “No Sudden Move” and the series “Mosaic,” which could be viewed as either a six-episode miniseries or as sort of a choose-your-own-adventure game on an app.
“Full Circle” was originally intended to also be a branching online narrative like “Mosaic” before it was simplified into a linear series. You can sort of see how it would work, given that the story has so many different characters and points of view.
At heart, it’s a hostage drama, as a group of kidnappers from New York’s Guyanese immigrant community plan to hold the grandson of a celebrity chef (Dennis Quaid) for ransom. The twist is that the kidnappers grab the wrong boy, but the chef and his daughter and son-in-law (Claire Danes and Timothy Olyphant) fear that if the kidnappers realize their mistake, they’ll kill their hostage.
Soderbergh and Solomon use a big canvas to tell the story, going from the Manhattan penthouse apartments of “Chef Jeff” and his kin to the crowded Bronx tenements filled with undocumented immigrants trying to get a toehold in American society. Watching the show feels like watching someone assembling a jigsaw puzzle as all the different pieces snap into place and the hidden connections between the characters reveal themselves. The biggest mystery of all is why a Guyanese crime lord (CCH Pounder) would target a celebrity chef.
“Full Circle” is fairly sober in tone, which is absolutely not the case for “Command Z,” which is advertised as coming “from the a** of Steven Soderbergh.” For a one-time fee of $7.99, you can own and watch all eight episodes of the series.
“Command Z” is set in 2053, where the worrying trend lines of today have extended into a full-on dystopia (cable news headlines include “Walmazon Accepts Blood as Payment” and “Police Union Merges with NRA.”) Global warming has made much of the world uninhabitable, but at least you can book a submarine tour of New Orlean’s French Quarter for your next vacation.
But all hope is not lost. The AI avatar of deceased tech billionaire Kerning Fealty (Michael Cera) gathers three of his company’s employees (Roy Wood Jr., Chloe Radcliffe, and JJ Maley) with a proposal.
The company has discovered the secret to time travel (don’t worry about the science, which somehow involves both hand sanitizer and a high-end washing machine), and can send people back in time 40 years to inhabit the minds of people living in 2023. The idea is that the three time travelers will hop into the bodies of oil company executives, politicians and others most responsible for putting the planet on the darkest timeline, and get them to change their ways to improve the Earth.
Of course, things do not go as planned. “Command Z” both a satire of corporate “greenwashing” and a surprisingly earnest call to action for ordinary folks to think globally and act locally, before it’s too late. Self-financed by Soderbergh (and apparently shot in his basement), the show couldn’t be more different from the glossy prestige TV of “Full Circle.” Soderbergh briefly retired and then un-retired a decade ago, and I’m glad we still have him around. Both of him.
Also on streaming: The second season of “Dark Winds” premiered this week on the AMC+ streaming service, and the first episode will air Sunday on the AMC cable channel. The first season did a terrific job of bringing the mystery novels of the late Tony Hillerman to life, and I have high hopes for the second season.
This is the way the world ends — with a killer clown in an ice cream truck. The post-apocalyptic “Twisted Metal” video game series is like “Mad Max” meets “A Clockwork Orange,” and the Peacock TV version, which premiered last week, looks to sustain the comic carnage.