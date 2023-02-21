In 1999, Frances O’Connor starred as Fanny Price in Patricia Rozema’s acclaimed adaptation of Jane Austen’s “Mansfield Park.” During shooting on the dramatic, windswept Yorkshire moors, O’Connor took advantage of some downtime and went to Haworth to visit the Bronte Parsonage Museum where the author Emily Bronte and her sisters, Charlotte and Anne, lived.
O’Connor had always been a fan of Emily Bronte since she read “Wuthering Heights” as a teenager on the long bus ride to and from school at her home in Australia. Something about Bronte’s rebellious, romantic characters struck a chord, and at the museum, she began thinking she should write about Emily.
“I just kind of forgot about it for a long time, and had a career as an actor,” O’Connor said in a recent Zoom interview. “And then a little while ago, I started feeling less satisfied just interpreting other people’s work.
“I started writing this film about Emily as a way of celebrating who she was, but also exploring some of the things I’m interested in, which is finding your voice as a woman.”
The result is “Emily,” an unconventional and emotionally charged biopic that will be in Madison theaters on Friday. The film stars Emma Mackey (Netflix’s “Sex Education”) in a nervy, magnetic performance as Emily, a young woman driven by genius and heartbreak to write “Wuthering Heights,” her only book, before she died of tuberculosis in 1848 at the age of 30.
For O’Connor, whose career as an actor includes Steven Spielberg’s “A.I.” and “The Importance of Being Earnest,” there was a bit of a meta quality in finding her creative voice in making a film about a woman finding her creative voice. Emily’s wild artistic nature is contrasted against the parson Mr. Weightman (Oliver Jackson-Cohen), who subsumes his own poetic talents into his sermons.
“As an actor, a lot of time on set I wouldn’t even notice what the director was doing, because I was just so in this and loving it,” she said. “But I guess there was a slow trickle where I reached a point where, if I didn’t direct something that I’d written, I was in danger of becoming like Weightman in the film.”
Having acted in several period pieces, O’Connor felt very comfortable in the world of historical dramas. But she also wanted to push its boundaries in “Emily.” In addition to taking some creative licenses with Emily’s biography (the movie imagines a love affair between Emily and Weightman that never happened), O’Connor opts for an intimate and expressionistic style, with intimate handheld closeups and immersive sound design.
“I wanted to also tell it in this kind of gentle, handheld, slightly documentary style where you're in there with the characters, you're in there with the world,” O’Connor said. “All of it to help make it feel real. In period dramas, sometimes you’re looking at beautiful pictures, but you’re not really connecting to it emotionally. And I knew it was really important that we connected to Emily emotionally.”
Mackey, who looms large in almost every frame of the movie, is essential to making that connection. O’Connor said the French-British actress was the third person to audition for the role, and O’Connor knew immediately that she was the right person to play Emily.
“She had something really to say about the part,” O’Connor said. “And I think often when someone has something to say about the part, or they need to play that part, you're going to get something really interesting.
“She is a very authentic person. She's very much herself. She's funny, she's intelligent, she's emotional. So I just tried to create an environment for her, for all the actors, that felt safe, that was quiet, that they felt they could come and do good work.”
Perhaps the most memorable scene in “Emily” involves a mask made in the image of the Bronte’s late mother. Emily puts on the mask and, using her imagination, begins to speak to her siblings as if she were her mother’s ghost. The scene transforms from light humor to Gothic horror to wrenching pathos, as Emily’s all-consuming gift for storytelling makes her siblings believe they’re really communicating with their mother from beyond the grave.
O’Connor said the Bronte family really had a mask of their mother, and their widowed father would make the children talk while wearing it if they felt shy.
“I thought this could be a great object to locate Emily’s creativity, and connect to her mother and to feminine creativity. The first 20 minutes of the film feel pretty normal, where you understand the characters and the dynamics. And then (with the mask) you pull the audience into what really is the story, which is a more Gothic, emotional and dark place.”