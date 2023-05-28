For a movie lover, the Netflix home page pales in comparison to walking into Four Star Video Heaven.
Shelves and shelves of the Gilman Street store are packed with DVDs, Blu-rays and 4K UHD discs (along with a small shelf of VHS tapes). A whiteboard not only lists new and upcoming releases, but more cinephile-friendly titles, such as the works of the recently deceased filmmaker Kenneth Anger. Cutouts of Isabelle Huppert and Nathan Fielder gaze benevolently down on the browser.
For those who still love physical media in the streaming age, it really is Heaven.
Some customers rent discs for $4.49 a pop, but many more have signed up for the membership program, able to rent an unlimited number of movies every month. While the way people watch movies has changed dramatically since the store opened in 1985, the video store has kept going thanks to its loyal cadre of customers. A successful membership program in February and March raised needed revenue for the store, and reflected the special connection between store and customers.
Lewis Peterson co-owns Four Star Video Heaven and has worked there for over 10 years. He talked to the Cap Times about the enduring appeal of physical media, the sense of ownership that customers feel with the store, and how he decides what movies to put on its shelves.
What are you looking for when you decide what movies to stock? Are you trying to be comprehensive? Are you thinking about what your customers want?
I try to tailor it to what I know our customers are going to rent. We definitely get all the big blockbuster stuff. We just got “Ant-Man 3.” The big stuff is still the most popular even though, obviously, we arent’ the only source for people to get “Ant-Man.” But there are a lot of customers where we are the only place that they’ll get it.
And a lot of it is maybe me imposing my personal tastes, or things customers have been asking for me. “All Quiet on the Western Front” was the last of this year’s crop of Best Picture nominees. I had a few customers that were asking for it. It’s been on Netflix for a year, but they’re going to wait for us to get it.
I try to be comprehensive. These specialty labels like Vinegar Syndrome, I try to get as much stuff from them as I can. I’m researching movies all the time. If something sounds cool, I’ll buy it.
You seem to have a closer connection with your customers than video stores of the past did, like a Blockbuster.
There’s certain titles where I know that at least THIS person is going to rent it. I have a lot of customers that are pretty adventurous. If they see a movie in front of them, they’re like, “Oh, what’s this?” That’s one of our selling points. You can facilitate someone discovering something they wouldn't have heard of otherwise.
There’s a few of our customers that are still active that signed up for a Four Star account before I was born. I’ve got people that go way back. Even people that don’t come in frequently, I’ll tell them that I work at Four Star, and they’re like “Oh, yeah, I used to go there back in the day.” Sometimes I have to restrain myself. Like, you still could!
There’s been a lot of talk among movie fans about streaming service dropping movies and TV shows. Does that help stores like yours that specialize in physical media?
I hope so. That’s kind of been the trend as the streamers have become de facto studios. It’s kind of unfortunate that most of the things produced for streaming never find their way to physical media. From their point of view, they think it’s just giving money to a competitor.
Netflix is not doing their discs-by-mail anymore starting in September. I have a lot of people talking to me about it and saying, “Oh, that’ll be a boost to your business.” Maybe. But in some ways it makes me nervous, because Netflix is such a big company, and if they’re moving farther away from physical media, it’s not a clear yes or no answer.
And the trend in physical media in the past five years seems to be towards the collector’s market. Not to pick on Vinegar Syndrome, but you’re going to pay $40-$50 for a 4k edition of “Freeway 2: Confessions of a Trickbaby?” Does this particular movie really need to be remastered and be absolutely pristine?
What is the appeal to your customers of renting discs?
A lot of our customers are people who are into the ritual of it. They’ve been doing it this way for a long time, and they’re happy to continue doing it. The one drawback is that often, especially for smaller stuff, we get one copy. So you might have to wait a week to get it. But I think that even that is honestly appealing to some people because it’s a way to focus your attention. I’m not holding it in my hand, I’ve got to go with something else. Versus the streaming services, where you don’t even know what’s on there.
And for some of our customers, it’s in the Four Star collection. It's not that they literally own the movie, but they feel ownership of the store. And it's accessible to them, because they’re part of the Four Star community.