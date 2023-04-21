“Won’t be much to do in town with the picture show closed,” an impossibly young Jeff Bridges muses in “The Last Picture Show.” That might be true in the dying Texas town of Anarene in Peter Bogdanovich’s 1971 film, but of course there’s still plenty to do in Madison, including going to the movies.
Still, the closing of the theater at Hilldale on the final night of the 25th annual Wisconsin Film Festival did leave a hole. But the mood in the sold-out theater for “The Last Picture Show” — officially the last film to play at the theater that opened to much fanfare as Sundance Cinemas 608 — didn’t feel particularly sad, even if the film itself is brilliantly bleak, charting the dissolution of a small town whose fraying bonds are finally snapping.
Perhaps that’s because the film festival gave Madison movie fans the chance to properly say goodbye. When the former AMC Madison 6 closed abruptly in November, I had already given the theater sort of an Irish goodbye long before. It was too hard to go to a place that held such good memories and see it in such a state of neglect. I had seen so many great movies there and hosted many fun Cap Times Movie Chats there. Heck, I even got married on the roof.
So it was such a treat to see the theater not just reopened, but revived back to its original glory, clean and busy with its screens full of interesting films. While “The Last Picture Show” was playing one screen, full houses were watching the political thriller “How To Blow Up a Pipeline” and the tech comedy “Blackberry” on two others. Some enterprising developer might look at all those people staring at the screens and wonder why Madison no longer has an operating for-profit movie theater downtown, and what an opportunity that might be.
“The Last Picture Show,” co-written by novelist Larry McMurtry based on his novel, looked gorgeous on the big screen with its lustrous black-and-white cinematography and lived-in performances by Bridges, Sam Bottoms, Cloris Leachman, Cybill Shepherd and Ben Johnson. You could see every line in Johnson’s face as Sam the Lion wistfully remembered better days for Anarene. Leachman’s hungry, pleading eyes as the lonely housewife Ruth Popper were haunting.
'Weird little gem'
For me, though, the quintessential Sundance Cinemas experience was earlier in the evening, when I saw an indie crowd-pleaser with a packed house: the wildly entertaining “Sanctuary."
In director Zachary Wigon’s twisty film, set entirely in an opulent hotel suite, we at first think we’re watching the heir to a hotel chain, Hal (Christopher Abbott), be vetted by an attorney, Rebecca (Margaret Qualley), for the chain’s CEO post. As Rebecca’s questions become more pointed and insulting, the film shifts off of its axis a little.
It turns out Rebecca is not an attorney but a professional dominatrix, hired by Hal to humiliate him using a script Hal has written out. But when Hal decides this will be their last session, Rebecca doesn’t react well, and the film is a stylish, intense tug-of-war over who has the control in the relationship.
As the balance of power moves back and forth between the two, “Sanctuary” shifts between erotic thriller, pitch-black comedy and, most surprisingly, sweet romance. Which one will end up on top? I’ll never tell.
“Sanctuary” is scheduled to be released by NEON on May 19, and is just the sort of weird little gem that would have played big at Sundance Cinemas. Now its fate in Madison, like so many smaller films, is less clear in the age of streaming.
But, for a week at the Wisconsin Film Festival, we were reminded what a moviegoing experience at its best still can be. As Nicole Kidman puts it in the AMC Theatres ads, “heartbreak feels good in a place like this.”