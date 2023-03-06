For a real estate developer, a creepy, abandoned convent on the property might seem like a headache. For three Madison filmmakers looking for a place to make their next horror movie, it was a holy opportunity.
Chris Micklos, Jay Sapiro and Glenn Chung made the 2017 horror film “The Nursery” at a Greendale farmhouse. They seized the chance to make their follow-up at a former convent located on a small lake between Oconomowoc and Delafield.
“It was a phenomenal place,” co-director Sapiro said in an interview. “Our nunnery had a chapel inside. It had eight or nine bedrooms, a couple of different buildings. And they said we could do whatever we wanted.”
The result, “The Headmistress,” is being released Friday from Indican Pictures. In addition to a small theatrical release in Los Angeles and San Francisco, the film will be released March 21 on DVD from Amazon, VUDU and other streaming sites.
The plot of the film itself is something of a real estate nightmare. A debt-ridden young woman inherits the convent (recast as an inn in the movie) and takes several prospective buyers to check out the property. Once there, they discover a supernatural force (and a few creepy ghost kids) determined not to let them leave.
The trio, who call their filmmaking collective "Three Tortured Minds" and also own the local advertising and marketing company Visuality, had been looking for a follow-up to “The Nursery.” They were toying with the idea of shooting a horror movie at Karben4 Brewing (working title: “The Witches’ Brewpub”), when one of their investors mentioned in January 2019 that they owned the property with the abandoned convent.
Three Tortured Minds would have free rein to shoot a movie there. The only catch was that they had to finish it before October, when the building would be torn down. Micklos, a co-director who wrote the screenplay for “The Headmistress,” got to work.
“The compressed timeline, just from a scriptwriting standpoint, I found helped a lot,” Micklos said. “As I’ve been writing spec scripts and stuff, it’s hard to get a sense of when you’re done. I’ve got scripts now that I’ve gone through 15 drafts of. This one, I had a deadline, and it had to be done.”
A Wisconsin crew
The movie cost less than $50,000 to make — a tiny amount even for an independent horror film, but more than they had had to work with for “The Nursery.” The free shooting location meant that they could level up in other areas. The trio cast actors from all over the country, found a composer in Greece to do the score, and worked with a company in Belgium to do digital visual effects. Nearly all of the crew, however, were from Wisconsin, including several who had worked on “The Nursery.”
“We wanted to make something a little bit bigger, more polished, more refined,” Sapiro said. “‘The Nursery’ was kind of a throwback to the horror films of the ’70s and ’80s. This one is a step forward.
“We had to scale it up a little bit. We want this to feel like a bigger film and a better film in many ways.”
The cast and crew shot for 11 days in September 2019, with many of them staying on the property during the shoot. When they weren’t shooting, the actors hung out on the beach and went paddleboarding, while Chung, Sapiro and Micklos stayed up late planning the next day’s shoot.
“That was a really cool experience,” Sapiro said. “I think it really helped the film, with the actors getting to know each other and just being there all the time. It helped us, as far as setting up and visualizing what we were going to do the next day.”
The film creators found that the abandoned convent to be a weird place, with pitch-black cellars and wooden closets that locked from the inside (they never knew why). It gave them a lot to work with in conjuring up the creepy vibe of the film.
It was also helpful that they knew the building would be torn down in another month, so they didn’t have to worry about keeping things pristine the way they might have to when shooting in someone’s home or business.
“We could do whatever we wanted in there,” Chung said. “We didn’t have to do any clean up. We left blood everywhere — fake blood.”
Scaring people on a budget
After shooting wrapped in fall 2019, the Three Tortured Minds crew were ready to begin editing and post-production on the film by spring 2020, when COVID hit. Unable to work together in the same room for months slowed down the process, and they didn’t have a finished film to begin shopping to distributors until the summer of 2021. They spent another year hammering out a contract with Indican Pictures.
While the trio would have loved to screen the film in theaters in Wisconsin, they’re excited that it will be seen in theaters in California (and everywhere on VOD) as they try to decide what their next project will be.
“It’s funny because we had such a compressed timeline shooting, and then it just slowed way down,” Sapiro said. “But it’s all worth it to say we have a movie that’s going to be in theaters. It’s just so exciting to have this kind of opportunity.”
The filmmakers have also since launched a podcast, “Indie Horror Rising,” where they invite other filmmakers to share stories of scaring audiences on a budget.
“It’s just interesting to hear how other people come to find their ideas, and their approach to filmmaking,” Sapiro said. “But it’s so funny that people will say, ‘Oh, we had nothing, we only had like a million dollars.’ It’s like, ‘Come on!’“