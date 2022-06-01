Dan Mirvish, co-founder of the Slamdance Film Festival and the director of the new political thriller “18½,” is a Madison native. Barely.
Mirvish was born in 1967 in Madison. His father, the late Dr. Sidney Mirvish, was a pioneering cancer researcher who worked briefly at the McArdle Center for Cancer Research at the UW-Madison. The newborn Mirvish lived in Madison only two months before his father took a position in Omaha at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. He calls Omaha his hometown, and in fact, his first movie in 1995 was called “Omaha (The Movie)”.
Any memories he has of Wisconsin are mostly tied to summers he spent at Herzl Camp in northern Wisconsin.
“I have many, many fond memories of that,” Mirvish said in a phone interview Monday from his home in Los Angeles. “It was on a lake somewhere, very pretty. I remember we had to fly into Minneapolis and take a bus there.”
Still, it's a kind of homecoming that “18½” will have its theatrical premiere in Madison next Monday, June 6 and Wednesday, June 8 at Marcus Point Cinema, 7825 Big Sky Drive. It’s one of 60 theaters nationwide playing the film, a rarity for a small independent film.
The movie is like a D.C. political thriller set during the President Nixon investigation, only without D.C. Instead of being centered around the Watergate Hotel, it’s set at a very different kind of hotel — the Silver Sands Motel in Chesapeake Bay.
There, an idealistic White House receptionist named Connie (Willa Fitzgerald) has arrived with a copy of the notorious 18-and-a-half minute tape she stole that was supposedly deleted from the official White House log and never recovered. Connie intends to let a New York Times reporter named Paul (John Magaro) listen to the tape before she takes it back into the White House.
As Paul and Connie listen to the tape, which is packed with incriminating evidence, they fear that someone will catch them, whether it’s the suspiciously friendly couple in the room next door (Vondie Curtis-Hall and Christine Curtin) or the nosy hotel clerk (Richard Kind). The film is a comic riff on paranoid thrillers of the ‘70s, especially Francis Ford Coppola’s “The Conversation,” which also concerned a young couple and a secret recording.
Mirvish was seven years old when the Watergate hearings began, and has a fuzzy memory of it, “just because ‘Sesame Street’ and everything else was preempted by it. You were immersed in it whether you wanted to be or not.”
The idea for the movie was sparked in November 2016, when Donald Trump was elected president and comparisons to Nixon began to fly. But it really caught fire for Mirvish after he learned that a friend of his owned the Silver Sands Motel (actually on Long Island), perfectly preserved in its ‘70s kitschy glory. It would be a perfect shooting location for a period thriller.
One of the biggest challenges of making “18½” was inventing that long-lost tape, which has never been found. In the film, it’s packed with all sorts of incriminating statements by Nixon and his underlings.
“We just kind of wanted to have fun with it,” Mirvish said. “Everything on there is either taken from another tape that we found or was true to the historical record or came out later. Everything on there is actually pretty well researched.”
To perform the audio on the tape, Mirvish cast cult movie icon Bruce Campbell (“The Evil Dead”) to play Nixon and Jon Cryer and Ted Raimi to play Al Haig and H.R. Haldeman. Campbell, who also played Ronald Reagan on an episode of the FX series “Fargo,” delivers a full-fledged audio performance as Nixon rather than simply doing a Rich Little-style impersonation.
“Any number of other people could just do an impersonation, but then why bother having Bruce Campbell?” Mirvish said. “I wanted a full fledged performance from Bruce because he’s got a great, inherent gravitas and sense of humor to his voice anyway.” The three actors had originally planned to record in a studio together, but ended up recording together over Zoom during the pandemic.
Despite being inspired by Trump, Mirvish said he resisted the impulse to make any overt political parallels between Nixon and Trump. This was probably a wise move, given that the film is coming out over a year after Trump left office.
“I’s really hard to do a contemporary political satire as things are happening,” Mirvish said. “But that's the nice thing about doing a period film, and particularly a politically inspired period film, is that there's always going to be some kind of resonance and relevance to contemporary issues that the audience will kind of find for themselves.
“We showed it at the Sao Paulo International Film Festival and they all kind of read into it like ‘Oh, this is just like Jair Bolsonaro.’ When we showed it in the U.K, they were like, ‘Oh, this is just like Boris Johnson.’”
Mirvish started the upstart Slamdance in 1995 in Park City after the Sundance Film Festival rejected “Omaha.” The New York Times called him and his fellow festival founders “cheerful subversives,” a phrase Mirvish liked so much that he called his filmmaking how-to book “The Cheerful Subversive’s Guide To Independent Filmmaking.”
He still wears both parts of that label proudly. Over the weekend, while “Top Gun: Maverick” was smashing box office records, Mirvish stood outside a Los Angeles movie theater wearing a sandwich board, trying to draw some attention to his little, jet-free film as well.
“Making these films is hard enough, but then getting people to see them is even harder. And and if you're not willing to strap on at least a literal if not a figurative sandwich board, you can't expect anyone else to promote the film. But if you take this stuff too seriously, it’ll drive you crazy because making films is incredibly hard, and you’re dealing with constant rejection.
“If you’re not having fun doing it, then it can be very dispiriting. So you might as well have a good time doing it.”