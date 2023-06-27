A vacation home is full of ghosts. If it’s a rental, the visitor might feel traces of all the guests who have come before — slept in the beds, marked up the paperbacks on the shelf, left their mark. If it’s a family home, a visitor might sense echoes of their younger selves from previous vacations, glimpses of the family they used to be.
Canadian actress Charlotte Le Bon (“Fresh,” “The 100-Foot Journey”) taps into those eerie currents in her assured debut as a filmmaker, “Falcon Lake.” The film is a tender coming-of-age tale with the shimmering unease of a ghost story.
The Madison premiere of “Falcon Lake” kicks off the UW Cinematheque summer series at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave. The screening is free, and seating is first-come, first-serve.
Bastien (the wonderful Joseph Engel) is a teenage boy who has come with his family to a lakeshore cabin for a holiday. Le Bon gives the cabin a lived-in quality that’s both welcoming and a little creepy, from the dirty windows to the upholstered living room chair that, surreally, sits at the end of the dock.
Bastien’s family is crammed into the creaky cabin with another family, and Bastien and his younger brother find themselves sharing a room with an older girl, Chloe (Sara Monpetit). Chloe’s family has been coming to the lake every summer, and she soon becomes Bastien’s guide to this rural paradise, including the legend of the ghost of a drowned boy who haunts the lake.
The story is likely made up (probably by Chloe), but Bastien is enraptured by the older, seemingly more worldly girl. For Chloe, naive, innocent Bastien is a welcome break from the rougher older boys she usually parties with during the summer.
A friendship develops between Bastien and Chloe that suggests the potential for something more. Chloe playfully flirts with Bastien, then pushes him away for an older boy, leaving Bastien to agonize in silence over the nature of their relationship.
Le Bon charts their ambiguous relationship through a series of atmospheric details. In some scenes the pair act like little kids, roughhousing and exploring the forest near the cabin. Other moments suggest a more adolescent desire that neither Chloe and Bastien, in Monpetit and Engel’s subtly layered performances, fully understand the ramifications of.
Like most teen summer romances, this one is so potent in part because it must end when the vacation is over. Le Bon’s attempts to suggest a more overt horror theme, particularly in the cryptic final shot, don’t quite work.
“Falcon Lake” is best when it floats in a haze of unresolved emotional possibility, like lying on a raft on a hot summer’s day, far from shore.