Have you ever been stuck in traffic on the Beltline and thought, “This would make a great movie!”
Me neither. Yet somehow Australian filmmaker David Easteal has made one of the more unusual and arresting experimental films of the year with “The Plains,” in which the main character spends the entire movie driving in rush-hour traffic. For three hours.
“The Plains” has its Madison premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday at the UW Cinematheque, 4070 Vilas Hall. The screening is free and seating is first come, first served.
The film is a mix of documentary and drama, following middle-aged Melbourne lawyer Andrew Rakowski as he drives home from work. The camera is fixed in the middle of the back seat (right about where the center cupholders would be) facing forward, so the viewer is often looking at the back of Andrew’s head. We feel like we’re eavesdropping on his life as he calls his longtime wife Cheri, or checks into the assisted living facility where his 95-year-old mother Inge is living.
Sometimes these conversations are meaningful, sometimes they are ordinary everyday chats. For long stretches we watch as Andrew listens to talk radio or just stares out the window. “The Plains” was filmed over the course of a year, and while the seasons change outside, Andrew’s routine remains resolutely the same. The repetition of the drives becomes meditative, reminding us of the tasks we carry out day after day after day unthinkingly.
Occasionally, Andrew gives a young colleague (played by Easteal) a ride home, and it’s in their conversations that we learn more about Andrew. A complicated portrait emerges of an older man who loves his wife, worries about his mother, and carries some unresolved anger toward his late sister. He also feels frustrated in the career he’s devoted his life to, feeling like he’s hit the end of the road. These conversations were recreated for the camera but based in truth, so the film has the loose rhythms of an actual long conversation on a road trip.
Easteal includes footage Andrew shot using a drone of his rural family homestead, which breaks up “The Plains” visually and narratively.
Three hours is a long time to spend in the backseat of “The Plains,” especially when we’re just watching someone listen to the radio. But allow yourself to get lulled into its rhythms, and it’s certainly a film unlike any you’ve seen before.