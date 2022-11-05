In the 1990s and 2000s, there was a trend in cinema of what the late Roger Ebert called “hyperlink” movies. Instead of having a relatively linear plot, movies like “Magnolia” and “Amores Perros” would follow a web of characters and subplots whose connections to each other weren’t clear until the final scene (if at all).
One of the best of this subgenre is Canadian director Atom Egoyan’s twisted and touching 1994 arthouse hit “Exotica.” The movie is now out in a new Blu-ray edition from the Criterion Collection.
In the film, Exotica is a Toronto strip club, a relatively high-class joint where johns in expensive suits watch exotic dancers perform to Leonard Cohen songs onstage. Puncturing the fantasy world of the club is a sleazy DJ (Elias Koteas) who mocks the customers over his microphone. Maybe the shaming is part of the experience for the clientele.
One customer who is a favorite target of the DJ is a miserable-looking man in a business suit, Francis (Bruce Greenwood). He asks for the same performer every night, a woman in a schoolgirl outfit named Christina (Mia Kirschner). Francis’ need to see Christina seems driven by sadness rather than desire.
Meanwhile, we’re also following a pet-store owner (Don McKellar) who smuggles rare bird eggs into Canada. What’s the connection, and where does a young girl, Tracey (Sarah Polley), who Francis has strangely mature conversations with, fit in? “Exotica” is sometimes uncomfortable viewing, especially as we worry that Tracey might be in some kind of danger from Francis.
But “Exotica” ends up ultimately about parental grief, examining emotions that Egoyan would later explore in a more straightforward way with his 1997 film “The Sweet Hereafter.” Here, Francis has found psychologically damaging ways to try and assuage his pain, addicted to self-destructive patterns.
“Exotica” is also an interconnected series of transactions between its characters, who trade money, sex, power, comfort — even bird eggs — to get what they want. “No one gives anything away,” one character says, neatly summing up the ethos of the movie. But if some of those transactions are ruinous, others can be healing.
The cast is uniformly excellent, with Polley the standout as a wise-beyond-her-years girl who understands the adults around her better than they do. In an interview with Egoyan that’s a bonus feature on the Criterion disc, Polley (now an acclaimed director and essayist) said that she was burned out on child acting in films like “The Adventures of Baron Munchausen." “Exotica” challenged her and excited her, and provided a bridge to her career as a grown-up artist.
The Criterion disc also features an entire other movie by Egoyan, “Calendar,” that he shot in Armenia prior to making “Exotica.” Egoyan’s recent output as a filmmaker has been hit-and-miss, but “Exotica” reminds us of him at the height of his powers.