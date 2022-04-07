“Everything Everywhere All at Once” presents the idea that there is an infinite number of alternative universes out there, each with its own Michelle Yeoh.
This is still not enough Michelle Yeoh.
Yeoh is an always welcome presence in a movie, whether as a Hong Kong action star of the 1990s (“Supercop”) or as a formidable dramatic presence in “Crazy Rich Asians” or “The Lady.” "Everything” draws on all that Yeoh has done as an actress, as well as propelling her into areas she’s rarely gotten to go, such as broad slapstick comedy. She takes everything the movie throws at her and never flinches from the challenge.
"Everything Everywhere All At Once" opens Friday at Marcus Point, Marcus Palace and AMC Fitchburg 18.
The film from Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (whose credit is listed as “Daniels”) essentially takes the concept of the multiverse, most recently seen in Marvel movies like “Spider Man: No Way Home,” and applies it not to superhero action but to family drama. It’s a fast-paced, mind-bending movie that is also beautifully poignant, with rude jokes, heady concepts and honest emotion all doing cartwheels together. The mix of styles and tones maybe shouldn’t be surprising coming from the filmmaking duo whose last film, “Swiss Army Man,” turned the story about a shipwrecked man and a farting corpse into an ode to friendship and emotional resilience.
Things start off relatively normal. Evelyn Wang (Yeoh) is a first-generation Chinese American, the harried owner of a failing laundromat. She sees her life as an endless mountain of obligations and disappointments, taking out her ire on her sweet-natured husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan) and disaffected daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu). Along with her crabby mood hangs an air of defeat. She made her choices in life, she’s sure she chose the wrong path every time, and now has to live with the consequences.
Or does she? While in her local IRS office to receive a painful audit from a tax agent named, and I’m not kidding, Deirdre Beaubeirdre (Jamie Lee Curtis, hilarious as a middle-management martinet), the meek Waymond suddenly straightens up. He tells his wife he’s actually a Waymond from another universe, who has taken over Evelyn’s Waymond temporarily to deliver a message: A great evil is devouring all the multiverses. And only Evelyn — this Evelyn — can stop it.
Evelyn is naturally skeptical, but quickly gets up to speed when an alternative-universe Deirdre appears and tries to brain her. As more and more bad guys invade her world, Waymond teaches Evelyn how to tap into the skills of her alternate selves (kung fu master, singer, sushi chef) to fight back. She also gets glimpses at the lives she might have led if she had chosen differently, including one life that looks a lot like Yeoh’s own real life.
The action is fast and dense, and, above all, goofy — “The Matrix” meets “Looney Tunes” — in a way that played like gangbusters with the in-person audience I saw it with. The colors are bright, the sound is cranked up, and the film levels up like a video game as it progresses — bigger fights, badder villains, sillier jokes, weirder alternate universes.
But as “Everything Everywhere All At Once” gets more profane, it also gets more profound, especially when Evelyn learns the identity of the great evil, and why Evelyn is the one chosen to defeat it. As Evelyn confronts the lives she might have lived, and how her regrets have corroded her relationships with the people who love her, Yeoh is tremendously moving and vulnerable.
Quan, best known as a child actor in “The Goonies” and “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom,” shows reserves of strength beneath Waymond’s sunny exterior. And Hsu is pitch-perfect as the ironically-named Joy, who is perpetually angry and disappointed in her mother, and in herself for still wanting Evelyn’s approval anyway.
At 139 minutes, the nonstop visual and sonic barrage may prove a little exhausting for some. I found its originality and innovation invigorating, and can’t wait to make a return visit to the ECU — the Evelyn Cinematic Universe.