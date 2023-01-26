The thing about “EO” is that EO is just a donkey.
He's an adorable donkey, with gentle brown eyes and a muzzle so soft you wish you could reach through the screen and stroke it. Watching the 84-year-old Polish filmmaker Jerzy Skolimowski’s film, the viewer becomes emotionally invested in EO’s journey, and fears for his safety.
But Skolimowski is up to more, a lot more, than just making a movie about an animal’s plight like “War Horse” or “Black Beauty.” He also interrogates that same emotional investment, and makes us wonder why we can come to feel so connected to one animal (one fictional animal) and not another, or to a group of animals, or to a group of people. What do we really see reflected back in those brown eyes?
“EO,” which was nominated this week for an Academy Award for Best International Feature, has its Madison premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday at the UW Cinematheque, 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave. The screening is free, and seats are first come, first served.
Skolimowski presents EO’s journey as a picaresque series of startling encounters and gorgeous images. The donkey starts the movie as a performer in a shabby circus, and the shots of EO paraded around the ring in a tutu are lighted with red strobe lights, which makes the sight feel chaotic and violent.
After the performance, he nuzzles his trainer's (Sandra Drzymalska) cheek with affection. Then the circus owner roughly attaches a halter to his neck, using the donkey to haul a load of equipment to the next town. One incident of kindness, one incident of cruelty — and EO stares into the camera in both, his expression unchanging.
When animal rights activists protest the circus, and EO is taken away, the performer shudders with grief. In the wagon, a single tear rolls down EO’s cheek. But is that grief, or dust in his eye? Skolimowski seems interested in the connection between image and emotion, how we can read things into what we see that may not be really there.
EO escapes from his captors, and his journey across the landscape is a harrowing one, subject to the whims of luck and chance. EO is not the master of his own fate, but an observer, wandering through the world to see it in all its cruelty and kindness. In one stunning image, we see him clopping down a tunnel surrounded by flying bats. In another, he's targeted for violence by soccer hooligans. Have I said yet that “EO” is absolutely not for kids?
When French actress Isabelle Huppert makes an unexpected cameo, I was convinced that Skolimowski was playing with us and our expectations. And yet, even though I thought I was wise to his postmodern game, I still felt for little EO and hoped somehow he’d find a happy ending.
While “EO” makes us question the wisdom of giving one's heart to an innocent little creature in a harsh and random world, in the end I think it agrees that affinity is a good and necessary part of being human. Even if the object of your affection is mostly thinking about where he can find his next carrot.