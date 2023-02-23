“Emily” would likely not make it past the fact-checkers even before the scene where the Emily Brontë, 19th-century author of “Wuthering Heights,” gets a tattoo on her forearm.
The debut feature as a writer-director from British-Australian actor Frances O’Connor (“Mansfield Park,” “A.I.”), “Emily” is an imaginative biopic that takes unabashed poetic license with the facts of Brontë’s life. While the real Brontë led a sheltered existence with her siblings on the Yorkshire moors, the movie infuses her (Emma Mackey) with the romantic spirit of her “Heights” characters, a wild spirit rebelling against the constraints of her time.
She may not really have dabbled in opium or had a lusty affair with a hunky local clergyman, but O’Connor’s approach is an invigorating way to bring her inner literary adventurousness to the screen for modern audiences. “Emily” opens Friday at Marcus Point.
The movie opens with Emily on her deathbed from tuberculosis, having just turned 30. “How did you do it?” someone whispers to her. “How did you write ‘Wuthering Heights’?”
The rest of the film tries to answer that question. O’Connor and cinematographer Nanu Segal bring the camera in close to Mackey’s face, Emily’s expression rippling with intelligence, anger and mischief. She’s a defiant oddball, called “the Strange One” by the other girls in her village for living with one foot in her own imagination, and bristling at her father’s suggestion that she grow up to become a nice, upstanding teacher like her older sister Charlotte (Alexandra Dowling).
This Brontë would rather spend her time lying in the tall grass or running through rainstorms with her similarly untamed brother Branwell (Fionn Whitehead), making up stories to tell each other. Abel Kornzeniowski’s overwhelming score captures the passions churning within Emily that she can barely keep in check.
When the new clergyman Mr. Weightman (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) comes to town, he at first seems to share Emily’s gift for poetry. When he sermonizes about rain, his words are so evocative that Emily can hear the raindrops in her mind — until Weightman awkwardly tries to bring the sermon back to God. Subsuming his literary gifts like an advertising copywriter with an unfinished novel in his drawer, Weightman at first resents Emily for her unbridled imagination, then falls hard for her.
“Emily” slips back and forth between genres, sometimes a coming-of-age drama, sometimes a torrid romance, and sometimes a bit of Gothic horror. There’s a spellbinding scene where Emily puts on a mask of her dead mother’s face and begins talking to her siblings as if from beyond the grave. Her siblings are first amused, then terrified, then sobbing as they come to really believe they’re talking to their mother. Using her imagination, Emily is able to give her sisters and brother the one thing they want most in the world, something that reality can’t provide.
It isn’t until the final minutes of the movie that Emily finally sits down to write “Wuthering Heights.” But by then we feel the full force of the passions inside her that propelled her to the page. O’Connor has taken the period piece, a venerable genre known for its reserve, and made it feel unpredictable and urgent.