Role playing “Dungeons & Dragons” is like doing improv comedy with fire giants. To outsiders, the game, created by Gary Gygax just down the road in Lake Geneva in the ‘70s, seems to be mostly about killing monsters and finding treasure.
But the real fun of playing D&D (aside from the oddly shaped dice) is the group dynamics. Players learn to improvise and adapt to changing circumstances, after your Plan A goes awry because the paladin rolled a 1.
Given that freewheeling spirit, it’s surprising that previous big-screen incarnations of “D&D,” especially the flop movie from 2000, were so plodding and self-serious.
In “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” writer-directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein have found the sweet spot between action-adventure and irreverent comedy. Goldstein and Daley have a background in comedy (including the wonderful “Game Night”), and they neither condescend to the source material nor treat it too preciously. The result is a good time, whether you’re a Level 20 diehard player or a Level 1 newbie.
Chris Pine is all charm and smarm as Edgin, a bard/thief who has been rotting in a wintry prison for several years with his barbarian fighter partner Holga (Michelle Rodriguez). Edgin and Holga were caught while trying to steal a magical tablet that would revive Edgin’s late wife. One of their accomplices, a wily rogue named Forge (Hugh Grant, unctuous perfection), escaped and vowed to take care of Edgin’s daughter Kira (Chloe Coleman).
Edgar and Holga escape and return to the kingdom of Neverwinter, where they find Forge has installed himself as ruler with the help of a mysterious sorceress named Sofina (Daisy Head). Learning that Forge double-crossed them and has turned Kira against them, Edgin and Holga decide to assemble a team to rob Neverwinter of its treasures, including that magical tablet.
That heist movie structure gives “Honor Among Thieves” a solid backbone. The team is soon assembled, including an insecure young wizard, Simon (Justice Smith), and a druid shapeshifter, Doric (Sophia Lillis). Also joining the squad for a while is a noble paladin, Xenk (Regé-Jean Page), who is clearly way out of the league of this team of low-level misfits.
It’s an engaging and well-balanced group, and Goldstein and Daley throw lots of witty side quests and challenges in their way, including a very funny sequence where they have to revive corpses in a cemetery. The movie is full of references to game locations like Baldur’s Gate and the Sword Coast, and is populated with some of the delightfully weird creatures from the Monster Manual, including not just dragons and basilisks but an owlbear and the “gelatinous cube.” (In “Dungeons & Dragons,” Jell-O always has room for YOU.)
It’s all very funny and fast-moving, with some clever action sequences, such as an unbroken single-shot chase where Doric morphs from a cat to a mouse to a deer to evade her pursuers. Like any good “Dungeons & Dragons' ' all-night sesh, what makes the movie so engaging is not the story as much as the chemistry of the players around the table.
“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” concocts a magic potion for big-screen success that bodes well for future sessions.