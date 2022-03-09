It’s a classic Hollywood story. A director searches and searches for the right actor to play the lead role in their movie. And then, out of the blue, they see that perfect choice right there on the street.
It happened that way for Japanese filmmaker Ryusuke Hamaguchi when he was casting a key part for his Oscar-nominated drama “Drive My Car.” But not for his lead actors in the film, which was just released last week on HBO Max.
For the car.
“I often hear about how a director, when they’re auditioning will say ‘Oh, I finally found the person I was looking for,’” Hamaguchi said in an online press conference last week for several Critics Choice Association writers, speaking via interpreter. “My encounter was really quite similar. I was looking around, and then finally I found ‘the one’.”
The car in “Drive My Car” is a blood-red 1987 Saab 900 Turbo, owned by an actor (Hidetoshi Kishijima) whose grief at the loss of his wife has left him numb to the world. In the film, while the actor directs a production of Anton Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya” in Hiroshima, he’s driven around the island in the car by a young woman (Toko Miura) with her own secret grief, and the two slowly bond over the course of the film’s three-hour running time.
In the Haruki Murakami short story that Hamaguchi and co-writer Takamasa Oe adapted for the screen, the car in question is a yellow Saab. But on the day that he was supposed to go looking at cars with a coordinator (basically a casting agent for cars), the coordinator drove up in the red Saab.
“I remember it coming in, seeing how it stood out against the landscape, and thinking how cool this car was. When I found out it was also a Saab 900, I wanted to use it in the film. The coordinator still rides around in the car.”
The red car makes for a striking visual motif in the film, and is prominently featured on the movie’s poster. Such a bold, extroverted color might seem like an odd choice for such an emotionally closed-off lead character, but Hamaguchi thought it was the right choice for a character who is hiding his emotions from the world.
“I don’t necessarily think of the car as super extroverted,’ he said. “Sure, it really pops in some way. But I think it’s a shade of red that has a depth to it. It suggests there’s something deeper hidden within it.”
Hamaguchi said his overriding emotion when he found out on March 4 that “Drive My Car” was nominated for four Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best International Feature Film was not happiness but disbelief.
“I think even more so I was scared out of my wits that this is happening,” he said. “I was thinking, ‘Can this be true? Can this be really happening to me?’ I was actually on a plane to go to the Berlin Film Festival when the nominations were announced. So it was only when I arrived in Paris that I received a lot of messages and really start to hear what had actually happened. It’s really something I never imagined would happen in my life. More than being happy, I remember this feeling of blood rushing away from me, and needing to really calm down.”
Being based in Japan, Hamaguchi said he hasn’t been able to spend any time with his fellow best director nominees during the pre-Awards buildup, such as Steven Spielberg or Kenneth Branagh. And he feels more than OK with that.
“When I first really started to get cognizant of watching movies in general, Steven Spielberg was always somebody who was already working in films that I was always watching,” Hamaguchi said. “So the fact that I might be interacting with him is something that's very unbelievable to me right now. And it also makes me nervous to think that this actually might happen.”
Hamaguchi credits the 2019 Best Picture winner “Parasite” with making it easier for foreign films to be nominated in the Best Picture category, and in particular for directors from other countries.
“It's very rare for nominations such as best director to go towards international filmmakers,” he said. “‘Parasite’ really opened those heavy doors for Asian filmmakers and other international folks. So I’m very grateful for that.”
The Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 27.