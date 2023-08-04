Donnie Emerson wears failure like a favorite shirt. As a teenager, Donnie (Noah Jupe) chased dreams of musical stardom, even released an album of his original songs in 1979 with his brother Joe (Jack Dylan Glazer) called “Dreamin’ Wild,” recorded in the studio barn his father (Beau Bridges) built for his sons.
But the album never found much distribution outside their east Washington state hometown, and Donnie put those dreams away. As an adult, played by Casey Affleck, he’s a struggling musician singing Hall & Oates covers with his wife Nancy (Zooey Deschanel) at wedding receptions, certain that his moment has long passed him by.
But then, in 2011, a boutique record label executive (Chris Messina) came knocking with a used copy of “Dreamin’ Wild,” and an offer to finally release it properly 23 years later and send Donnie and Joe (played as an adult by Walton Goggins) on tour. What do you do when your dreams come true long after you’d given up on them?
The story of Donnie and Joe Emerson sounds like feel-good Hollywood uplift. But writer-director Bill Pohlad’s “Dreamin’ Wild” is a true story, although likely embellished with a bit more melodrama at the margins. Still, it’s a warm-hearted and generous movie about the mystery of creativity and the elusive definition of success. And Donnie’s songs are great — listen for yourself.
Pohlad made a very similar movie in 2014 called “Love & Mercy,” which toggled between past and present in telling the story of Brian Wilson’s artistic genius and personal turmoil. (There’s a bit of a callback to that movie in “Dreamin’ Wild” when Messina quotes a Pitchfork review that compares Donnie to Wilson.)
The difference is that most audiences knew who Brian Wilson was when they started watching “Love & Mercy,” while Donnie and Joe Emerson are a largely unknown quantity. Pohlad slowly introduces us to their lives, contrasting a hopeful younger Donnie with his wary, defeated older self.
Joe and the other members of the family have made peace where their lives, but Affleck's Donnie quietly telegraphs his disappointment in nearly every shot. When he finally dares to hope again, the effect is quietly moving. Goggins quiets down his usual eccentricities to play the affable Joe, and Bridges is wonderful as a gruff but loving father, one who urges his sons to put as much hard work into their music as they do into farm chores. "Exhaust the body, free the soul."
Cinematographer Arnold Potier bathes the Pacific Northwest vistas in golden light that matches the warmth of the soundtrack, which mixes Donnie’s original music with deep cuts by Leon Russell and Linda Ronstadt.
There’s a whiff of third-act conflict in the film as Donnie struggles with self-doubt, and the fear that the world got it right the first time when it rejected his music. But mostly this is a feel-good, quietly uplifting movie, and watching it feels both as familiar and inviting as putting a favorite vinyl album on the turntable.