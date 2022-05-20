As more movies premiere on streaming sites, leaving the future of the theatrical experience a little shaky, it might seem like a bold move to make a big-screen version of a TV show right now.
But there’s a “Bob’s Burgers” movie coming next week, and this week brings the second movie version of the PBS megahit “Downton Abbey,” which followed the lives of a British aristocratic family and their servants for six seasons. Subtitled, “A New Era,” this installment set in 1928 is not only a success after the underwhelming first movie, but it proves to be an unexpected ode to the century-old art of moviemaking.
“Downton Abbey: A New Era” is now playing in Madison at AMC Madison 6, AMC Fitchburg 18, Flix Brewhouse Madison, Marcus Point and Marcus Palace.
The first “Downton Abbey” movie in 2019 felt like a supersized version of the TV show, revisiting the Yorkshire manse of the Crawley family as they prepared to welcome the King and Queen of England for a stay. It was charming to see the beloved characters one more time, but the closest thing to drama was when the house staff clashed with the royal servants over who would serve dinner.
“A New Era,” though, has real emotional stakes, and expands the “Downton Abbey” universe with picturesque locations and strong new characters. And director Simon Curtis (“My Week With Marilyn”) has a cinematic eye, beginning with an opening drone shot that circles the Abbey grounds and seems to fly straight through the stained-glass window of the chapel.
Show creator and writer Julian Fellowes (“The Crown”) has intertwined two storylines in the film. In the first, the imperious Dowager Countess of Grantham (Maggie Smith) learns she has inherited a French villa from an old flame from her younger days. Smith is wonderful as always, laying a note of wistful melancholy under her trademark tart witticisms as buried memories are unearthed.
Lord Grantham (Hugh Bonneville, looking strikingly trim and tan) and the Countess of Grantham (Elizabeth McGovern) lead a family trip to the south of France to check out the villa and delve into this mysterious relationship from the Countess’ past. Aside from the tantalizing mystery of her past, it’s fun to see the familiar characters in a different and beautiful environment, especially as the very English butler Mr. Carson (James Carter) chafes against the more laidback Gallic culture. “The French,” he spits out, “are so FRENCH.”
That leaves Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) to run things back home at Downton. With the house needing a new roof, she reluctantly agrees to allow a film crew, featuring a debonair actor (Dominic West of ‘The Wire”) and harried director (Hugh Dancy of “Hannibal”) to shoot a silent film on the property.
Fellowes gets in some good laughs at how the movie shoot flusters the starstruck servants and exasperates the nobles, who see actors as lowly creatures with “sticky fingers.” But it’s also fascinating to see how movies were made in the 1920s, when the art form was in its infancy, especially as the production tries to transition to sound in the middle of the shoot with the help of the Downton regulars.
In the end, “A New Era” makes good on the promise of its title. Some of the characters make strong and irreversible decisions in their lives. After a first movie that felt like more of the same, this “Downton” moves forward. And that’s worth heading to the big screen to see.