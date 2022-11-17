“Go tell it on the mountain,” as the spiritual goes. Don Wickstrum, a Monroe businessman and assistant pastor at Grace Church in New Glarus, has devoted his life to spreading his faith and telling his story of overcoming personal adversity.
Only when Wickstrum goes up the mountain to tell his story, he’s traveling at speeds of up to 140 miles per hour.
Wickstrum, 43, is also an auto racer (known as the “Fastest Pastor”) who for years has competed in the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, a twisting, 12-mile uphill race in Colorado Springs. A new 23-minute documentary about Wickstrum’s life, “Chasing Hope,” premiered Wednesday on a streaming site called I Am Second devoted to biographical short films about people and their faith.
“It’s pretty humbling to think about where I’ve been, or where I’m going, and to have a story that can encourage people,” Wickstrum said in an interview.
For Wickstrum, driving the Pikes Peak race was a dream he held since he was 8 years old after watching the legendary Bobby Unser race the course on television — but not one he ever thought he’d achieve.
That changed when he was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2018, and his compromised immune system meant he wouldn’t be able to undergo chemotherapy. His doctor said he wouldn’t live another year if he continued working long hours at the robotics company he owned, Quest Industrial, so Wickstrum gave it up.
Friends and family suggested he start looking at things to do on his “bucket list,” and that got him serious about attempting Pikes Peak. The film documents his first two unsuccessful attempts to make it up the mountain (the dashcam video of his car going over an embankment in Year 2 is terrifying to watch), before finally making a third successful race to the summit in 2021.
“You're on the most beautiful mountain in the world,” Wickstrum said. “So you do feel the presence of God in a different way when you're surrounded by that beauty. But it's my faith that drives me to go racing, believe it or not, because there's a story to be told through it. I want to do what he called me to do.”
Before he got in the car at last year’s race, a friend hugged him and said it might be the last time he ever hugged him. Wickstrum said he’s aware of the danger in auto racing, but he feels going to Pikes Peak is part of his purpose in life.
“It's been called the most deadliest race in America, the most dangerous race in the world,” Wickstrum said. “How do you do that and have peace? I would rather die knowing I was doing something that God called me to do than to live and stay outside of what he wants me to do. I’m putting my life in God’s hands.”
In addition to the race, Wickstrum spends time at the race’s Fan Fest, where over 35,000 fans congregate in downtown Colorado Springs, where he talks and prays with people.
Even though he was sponsored by I Am Second when he went to Pikes Peak, Wickstrum said he turned down the company several times when they asked if he’d want to make a documentary about his own life. Eventually, after talking to his wife Mary and five kids, he decided it was important to set an example for others, even if it was uncomfortable at times opening up for the camera.
“My wife asked me, ‘You know, if 8-year-old Don could have seen your life, someone's life like yours, you know, would he have found hope earlier? Would he have had hope in life? Would life look different to him?’
“And I said, 'yeah.' And that's where she's like, ‘Well, I think you gotta go tell your story.’ That’s what motivates me.”
Wickstrum said he’s already planning to race Pikes Peak again in 2023. He said there are a few members of his New Glarus congregation who don’t understand why he straps himself into a fast car and puts his life on the line. He hopes the documentary will help answer those questions and see the connection between his outward speed and inner peace.
“Two of the ladies just hate it,” Wickstrum chuckled. “One of them refused to come to the movie. I love her, man, she’s a sweet, sweet lady. Then she saw me on Sunday, and she said, ‘I regret not coming. Because everybody said you can’t walk away from that movie without feeling some hope.’”
Wickstrum is still fighting colon cancer, and recently beat back the disease spreading to his pancreas, and remains grateful and focused on the road ahead.
"I'm still fighting the colon cancer, but we're doing alright, man," he said. "I'm still here. It's weird to live past your "expiration date." I feel like I'm doing good. I'm just super blessed."