In the first episode of the new Marvel series “Moon Knight” on Disney+, Oscar Isaac plays a British man named Steven Grant. Finally, I thought. After years of British and Australian actors faking American accents to take American roles, an American actor is fighting back. Take that, Cumberbatch! USA! USA!
I jumped the gun a little there. Isaac also plays Steven’s alter ego, a driven (and very American) mercenary named Marc Spector. For reasons that the show is in no hurry to reveal, Marc and Steven appear to share the same body. That's why Steven seems to have such a shaky grip on reality, chaining himself to the bed at night because he sometimes wakes up somewhere else, with no memory of how he got there. Marc has taken their body for a ride while Steven was asleep.
Watching Isaac toggle back and forth between the timid Steven and tough-guy Marc, both fighting for control of the same body, is a lot of fun, especially since he largely does it through performance, not visual effects.
Which brings us to the other great performance of the show — Ethan Hawke playing the show’s villain, cult leader Arthur Harrow. What makes Hawke such a terrific bad guy is that Harrow clearly does not see himself as a bad guy, but a believer fulfilling a prophecy. He usually projects such earnestness onscreen that it’s a treat to see him use that quality to darker ends. Harrow actually apologizes when he kills an unworthy follower, and seems to mean it.
These humans turn out to be pawns in an ancient feud between two Egyptian gods. Marc was saved by the bird-like Egyptian god Khonshu (voiced by F. Murray Abraham with surprising humor) and given a cool white suit with all kinds of special abilities. Harrow is the avatar of Khonshu’s nemesis, Ammit, and is trying to bring Ammit back to rule the Earth. Marc and Steven reluctantly begin working "together" to defeat Harrow — Marc using his brawn, Steven using his intellect.
After some car chases and fights in London, much of the action moves to Egypt, and “Moon Knight” mixes Marvel action with a swashbuckling “Tomb Raider” vibe. Showrunner Jeremy Slater (“Umbrella Academy”) and Mohamed Diab, who directed most of the episodes, juggle humor and action effectively.
Diab, an Egyptian filmmaker, has spoken about how he wanted “Moon Knight” to reflect his home country as it really is without “exoticizing” it, and Cairo is presented as a very cosmopolitan and modern city. I was also really happy to see Episode 2 was directed by Aaron Moorhead and Justin Benson, who have made some terrific indie sci-fi films (“The Endless,” “Synchronic”).
“Moon Knight,” which premieres new episodes each Wednesday, is in the vein of “WandaVision” and “Loki,” where the fun of the show comes from trying to figure out what’s going on and how it fits into the larger Marvel universe. And thanks to Isaac’s daredevil performance, we get two superheroes in one.
Also on streaming: It seemed like “Russian Doll” was a perfect, self-contained series when it premiered on Netflix in 2019. But I’m not going to turn down a Season 2, premiering Wednesday, with Natasha Lyonne returning on a new time-jumping adventure.
Earvin “Magic” Johnson gets his own version of Michael Jordan’s “The Last Dance” documentary series with “They Call Me Magic,” a four-episode miniseries that premieres Friday on Apple TV+.